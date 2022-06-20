Reynolds Homestead celebrates anniversary

Descendants of R.J. Reynolds and the Rock Spring Plantation came together at Reynolds Homestead in Patrick County Sunday in celebration of over 50 years under the ownership and direction of Virginia Tech.

In 1970 the Reynolds Homestead on Homestead Lane in Critz was given to the research university with its main campus in Blacksburg where it has flourished as an educational, cultural and community center as well as a museum and family cemetery.

On Sunday, a celebration and ceremony brought together the descendants of people who were enslaved and slave owners.

Included was a groundbreaking event of a new $800,000 commercial kitchen offering culinary entrepreneurs the opportunity to learn and practice their craft in a state-of-the-art facility on the grounds of a rich history and a promising future.

“We, the descendants of the Reynolds Homestead, have come here to a nice luncheon, to talk about our family history, our connections to this space and everything that has flowed from it, from the time in which Hardin and his wife occupied this house to now” said Martinsville attorney and former Martinsville mayor Kimble Reynolds, who is also a descendant of slaves at the property. “I’ve met some people that I didn’t know I was related to that are here from California. It’s been good to sit down and break bread together and to know that in some way we are all connected.”

Virginia Tech and Reynolds Homestead also have a long and storied connection. Hardin Harbour “H.H.” Reynolds, a 68-year-old tobacco farmer in 1872, became one of the first students to enroll in the Virginia Agricultural and Mechanical College a precursor of Virginia Tech.

The farmer’s two older brothers were multimillionaire tobacco tycoon R.J. Reynolds and businessman A.D. Reynolds, a major in the Civil War whose son Richard S. Reynolds founded Reynolds Metals, the creator of Reynolds Wrap.

“We are the grandsons; we’re both grandsons of the founders,” said Patrick and Major Reynolds on the grounds enjoying the noonday sun on Sunday.

Major, 87, is the grandson of A.D. and Patrick, 73, is the grandson of R.J.

“I’m proud that my Aunt Nancy funded the Reynolds Homestead and so ecstatic and joyful in my heart to know that it has done so much for the local community,” said Patrick. “I know they need funding, and I hope that everybody in the town and around North Carolina will remember this historic community center so that it can keep going and do the good work that it has done in the past.”

“My brother was the one who spoke at the dedication here over 50 years ago in 1970,” said Major. “He was J. Sargeant Reynolds, the lieutenant governor at the time.”

Hardin was one of 15 siblings who were born in the 1843 brick house at the Rock Spring Plantation in Patrick County where about 90 enslaved men, women and children worked in the fields and the tobacco factory, helping to build the great wealth of the Reynolds family.

Today, the former plantation serves as a forest research project for the university and a community gathering place for the people who live in the area, but on this weekend the descendants of those who lived and worked on the former plantation came together to reflect upon the past, live in the present and dream about what it all might be in the future.

“This is much more than just a historic piece of land. The connection the community feels to the Reynolds Homestead has run through generations, and Virginia Tech is a big part of that,” Director Julie Walters Steele told the Bulletin on Friday while helping to prepare for the events of the weekend. “As a hub for arts and culture programs in Patrick County, it’s a place that brings people of all backgrounds together.”

Steele said over the past 40 years there have been 385 scholarships worth $330,000 bestowed to students through a Reynolds family scholarship at Reynolds Homestead.

“It’s a pretty cool fact that this year’s class of 2022 was the 40th class to receive the scholarship,” Steele said. “We’ll be taking portraits and pictures not only of the family members who are here, but also of the scholarship winners.”

Kimble Reynolds opened the Sunday afternoon ceremony pointing to the event as occurring on Juneteenth.

“This is an opportunity for us all to come together and realize that we’re all connected to each other,” he said to the Bulletin before speaking to the attendees at the event. “This is just not a physical location, but a community.”

Kimble Reynolds’ great-great-grandparents Kitty and Anthony Reynolds were enslaved at the plantation and today, a portrait of Kitty, who was born in 1838, hangs in a bedroom on the second floor, where docents share stories about her life with visitors.

Researchers have uncovered more than 60 potential graves at the property’s cemetery for slaves, while tax records and other documents have helped to identify many of the people who were enslaved.

“Our goal is to share the stories of as many men, women and children who served as enslaved laborers on the plantation as we can,” said Steele. “The records from 1840 show that there were 18 Africans that were enslaved here and in 1850, Nancy Jane Cox Reynolds’ dowry increased the enslaved community to 48. By 1863, the number of enslaved men, women and children was 88.”

The legend of Kitty Reynolds recounts how, as a young woman, she saved Hardin from a charging bull by twirling her skirt and distracting the animal. Her bravery led to the family’s trust in her becoming the nanny to Hardin’s 16 children.

Close ties remained among many of those who had been enslaved and the Reynolds family after the emancipation of slaves. Records indicate Kitty was provided transportation to visit the family at the home of R.J. Reynolds in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in later years.

“She had no material possessions, but what she was able to do through her social capital, through her connection to the Reynolds family, is quite remarkable for someone who was formerly enslaved,” said Kimble Reynolds. “She made the most of what she was given in life.”

While remembering the past, leaders of the Reynolds Homestead also look to its future and that’s how the seed was planted for a new 1,500-square-foot commercial kitchen.

“The multifaceted facility will provide space for catering demonstrations, culinary-based courses and programming, workforce development and local value-added agricultural production,” said Steele. “We are working every day to expand our mission and include a broader base of the community.”

