The historic Reynolds Homestead is hosting an event to allow women in local and rural leadership positions to learn, collaborate and network with other women.

The Women Impact Virginia Regional Event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Reynolds Homestead. The event started last year from collaboration between several Virginia Tech Outreach and International Affairs units including the Commonwealth Campus Centers in Richmond, Roanoke, Newport News, Abingdon and the Reynolds Homestead in Patrick County.

Its intention is to support women leaders across Virginia by holding events that promote the empowerment of women who are actively impacting their community, Reynolds Homestead Assistant Manager for Community Engagement and Educational Programs Melanie Gilbert said.

Three women chosen by the Reynolds Homestead staff for their positions in local leadership will be placed on a panel to answer questions from a moderator before the audience will be able to ask questions as well for a Q and A session that follows.

Speakers include: Diana Foley, Petrina Carter and Beth Simms.

Foley is a firefighter paramedic currently employed at Martinsville Fire & EMS in Mobile Integrated Healthcare and her service area includes Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County. She is a member of Virginia Women of Fire & EMS and Women In Fire, serves on the Western Virginia EMS protocol writing committee and has volunteered for more than 20 years at the Smith River Rescue Squad in Woolwine and the Woolwine Fire Department.

“She has served her community in life threatening ways,” Gilbert said. “To me, she’s put herself out there for the community so much — that is true leadership.”

Carter is president and CEO of Tri-County Community Action Agency, a nonprofit organization with the mission to make a positive difference in the lives of people who are experiencing the effects of poverty. She has experience in management, budgeting, career development, coaching, conflict resolution and non-profit management.

Simms is the cultural and economic development director for Franklin County. She is a member of the Ferrum College Alumni Board of Directors; a 2017 alumni of the E.A. Fellowship for Emerging Leaders Program; and a community developer with experience in education, hospitality, small business ownership and local government.

“Beth [Simms] has grown Rocky Mount, Virginia, that community, that town … by leaps and strides,” Gilbert said. “Us just hearing what she’s done to grow Rocky Mount and being in that leadership position will help us in our community.”

“We’re very happy with the three and we hope they are very insightful to others,” Gilbert said. “The program invites women from across the region to come together in community to network, learn from one another and explore the unique assets and challenges of our region.”

The main event sponsor is Berry Elliot Realtors Inc., a local businss owned and operated by women.

Attendance is free but registration is required at bit.ly/RHWomenImpact2023. For more information email Reynolds Homestead Community Engagement, Partnership & Program Manager Sarah Wray at wrayse88@vt.edu.

A larger scale event will be held Oct. 4 at the Hotel Roanoke.

“It’s important for women to cheer on and support one another in our world today,” Gilbert said. “Supporting each other helps each woman be successful in whatever industry or career they’ve chosen because we all can collaborate and help with the success of each other.”