 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Reynolds recognized by Kiwanis

  • 0
Kiwanis Reynolds

Bassett Kiwanis Club Administrative Officer Len Dillon (from left) and Ray Reynolds.

 Bassett Kiwanis Club

At its meeting on Thursday, the Bassett Kiwanis Club recognized Ray Reynolds for raising approximately $45,000 for the Jennifer Short Scholarship. 

Each year, a scholarship is awarded from the fund to a deserving graduate of Bassett High School in memory of the 9-year-old Oak Level girl who was murdered in an unsolved crime over 20 years ago.  

Reynolds, who has led the annual motorcycle and car fundraising rally for the past two decades, announced after this year's event he would be stepping down. 

The Kiwanis Club of Bassett, in conjunction with the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, acts as the fiscal agent for the rally. The Eagles Club will take over the duties of Reynolds.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyiv Mayor: 'What Russians did is genocide of Ukraine population'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert