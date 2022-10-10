Reynolds recognized by Kiwanis

At its meeting on Thursday, the Bassett Kiwanis Club recognized Ray Reynolds for raising approximately $45,000 for the Jennifer Short Scholarship.

Each year, a scholarship is awarded from the fund to a deserving graduate of Bassett High School in memory of the 9-year-old Oak Level girl who was murdered in an unsolved crime over 20 years ago.

Reynolds, who has led the annual motorcycle and car fundraising rally for the past two decades, announced after this year's event he would be stepping down.

The Kiwanis Club of Bassett, in conjunction with the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, acts as the fiscal agent for the rally. The Eagles Club will take over the duties of Reynolds.