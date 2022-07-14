Rezoning request approved despite resident's concerns

The Henry County Planning Commission approved unanimously a request from an Axton couple to have their property rezoned, but not before hearing from a nearby resident who had concerns about the change.

Mark and Deborah Minter told the Commission that they were new residents at 78 Robertson Ridge Road and were not aware of zoning restrictions on their property with a home and nearly 14 acres of land preventing them from adding a swimming pool and additional structures.

“There are three residential classifications,” Director of Planning, Zoning and Inspections Lee Clark said. “You are limited on the size of the accessory structures on your property and it’s based on the square footage of the main structure.”

Clark said the Minter’s property was zoned rural residential and a new structure could not be built that was more than half the size of the home already on the property.

“This [request] is not far-fetched because it’s on 13.5 acres and surrounded by lots of agricultural around it,” Clark said. “I don’t think it would harm the community one bit to have this approved and so I recommend approval.”

Mary Thompson, who identified herself as a nearby neighbor, was the only person to speak in opposition to the request.

“We’re on 32 acres,” said Thompson. “I’m here for the defense and sanctity of the district. It’s been corrupted. We’re also under special permits for large scale solar farms. This property fronts the road and the property across it is residential with homes that have been there for 30 years or more.”

Thompson said special use permits are impacting the neighborhood.

“This is like the wild wild west,” said Thompson. “Towers, boosters and relay stations could be there. Don’t be so quick to do a rezone without having signage to let the neighbors know.”

Mark Minter told the Commission he had no intention of putting up a tower and intended to do nothing “to disrespect the neighborhood.”

Deborah Minter walked to the podium after her husband spoke and pointed to Thompson saying “We’re new here and this goes beyond what we are asking.”

Clark agreed with Deborah Minter.

“I want to take 30 years of my experience and put it in a sentence and I can’t,” said Clark. “What you are saying is 100 percent true, but planning is an inexact science. The things that you are saying are philosophically correct, but in Henry County, we go by Virginia law and Virginia is a Dillon Rule state.”

Clark said his office followed the law regarding advertising a requested rezoning and often put up signs, although it was not required to do so.

“There are many properties in that same community zoned agricultural, but this one isn’t,” Clark said. “The uses that you mention, they all require another public hearing before the Board of Supervisors. I really do appreciate your input and I can relate to everything you were saying, but in this case I think the agricultural zoning fits the community it’s in. I really don’t believe that there is anything these applicants could do that would substantially impair the property values of the adjoining properties.

Said Planning Commission Member Jeff Prillaman: “We’ve all seen the property and I agree with Lee. I live on a 34-acre A-1 property and I recognize your concerns.”

The request was approved by the Commission and now goes before the Board of Supervisors who will conduct a public hearing on the matter at their meeting on July 26.