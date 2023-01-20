 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Rhoads and Hines promoted at MPD

  • 0

With the retirement of Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady last month and the appointment of Deputy Chief Rob Fincher as Martinsville's new police chief, two officers received promotions on Friday.

Chad Rhoads

Deputy Chief Chad Rhoads

Maj. Chad Rhoads has been named the new Deputy Chief, and Lt. Sandy Hines the new Captain of Patrol Operations.

Rhoads has been employed with the Martinsville Police Department for 22 years. He has a bachelor's degree from Marietta College and a master's degree in criminal justice and administrative leadership from Averett University. He has received advanced leadership training with the VACP’s Professional Executive Leadership School at the University of Richmond and from the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police.

Sandy Hines

Hines has been with the Martinsville Police Department for 22 years. He has an associate degree in administration of justice from Patrick Henry Community College and a bachelor's degree from Liberty University. He has received advanced leadership training through VACP’s Institute for Leadership in Changing Times and through FBI-LEEDA’s supervisor, command, and executive institutes.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese New Year horoscopes predict a bumpy year for these four signs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert