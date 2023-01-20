Rhoads and Hines promoted at MPD

With the retirement of Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady last month and the appointment of Deputy Chief Rob Fincher as Martinsville's new police chief, two officers received promotions on Friday.

Maj. Chad Rhoads has been named the new Deputy Chief, and Lt. Sandy Hines the new Captain of Patrol Operations.

Rhoads has been employed with the Martinsville Police Department for 22 years. He has a bachelor's degree from Marietta College and a master's degree in criminal justice and administrative leadership from Averett University. He has received advanced leadership training with the VACP’s Professional Executive Leadership School at the University of Richmond and from the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police.

Hines has been with the Martinsville Police Department for 22 years. He has an associate degree in administration of justice from Patrick Henry Community College and a bachelor's degree from Liberty University. He has received advanced leadership training through VACP’s Institute for Leadership in Changing Times and through FBI-LEEDA’s supervisor, command, and executive institutes.