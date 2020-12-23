Richard's Dinner will become a 'ding-dong dash'

Richard’s Dinner will go on this year for the 36th time.

But it will be a different process to distribute about 2,500 meals, longtime organizer Scott Norman said.

COVID-19 rules will not allow anyone to dine-in.

“I’m heart-broken, but there was no way to do it safely,” Norman said. “It will be take-out or deliver. You stay in your car, tell us how many meals and how many deserts, and we will provide food with gloves, masks and a smile behind those masks."

“Richard’s Dinner” is named after Richard Sarver, a local caterer, who had become involved during the event’s early years. He died in 2011, but his influence and dedication to the project moved Norman to name the Christmas Day meal in his honor.

Norman said he worked out the plan with the governor's office to serve during the pandemic.

“He didn’t want anyone to be hungry or alone on Christmas Day, that was his purpose,” Norman said.

“We’re going to call it Richard’s ding-dong-dash. Volunteers will approach the door, place the food down, ring the door bell and run away.”