Richard's Dinner will become a 'ding-dong dash'

Richard’s Dinner will go on this year for the 36th time.
But it will be a different process to distribute about 2,500 meals, longtime organizer Scott Norman said.
COVID-19 rules will not allow anyone to dine-in.
“I’m heart-broken, but there was no way to do it safely,” Norman said. “It will be take-out or deliver. You stay in your car, tell us how many meals and how many deserts, and we will provide food with gloves, masks and a smile behind those masks."
“Richard’s Dinner” is named after Richard Sarver, a local caterer, who had become involved during the event’s early years. He died in 2011, but his influence and dedication to the project moved Norman to name the Christmas Day meal in his honor.
Norman said he worked out the plan with the governor's office to serve during the pandemic.
“He didn’t want anyone to be hungry or alone on Christmas Day, that was his purpose,” Norman said.
“We’re going to call it Richard’s ding-dong-dash. Volunteers will approach the door, place the food down, ring the door bell and run away.”
Volunteers will gather on Christmas Day for the event at noon. Because the number of people allowed in the First Baptist Church on Starling Avenue is limited, volunteers need to call ahead, too.
“We will need a couple-hundred volunteers who can show up and help deliver,” Norman said. “You come and we’ll give you a list of deliveries.”
Last year about 300 volunteers served more than 2,000 meals to anyone who called and asked to be put on the list.
This year Norman said he planned to prepare around 2,500.
This year the Henry County Food Pantry has also partnered with Richard’s Dinner.
“In addition to Christmas dinner, we will have a week’s worth of groceries for pickup available to anyone who needs it,” Norman said. “The groceries are for pickup, but if we deliver a meal to someone and they need groceries and no way to get them, we’ll figure out a way.”
Bill Wyatt of the Bulletin staff contributed to this report. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.