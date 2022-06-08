Richmond woman sentenced in death of Axton woman

A Richmond woman will spend one year in prison for the involuntary manslaughter of an Axton woman.

Jennifer Taylor Jefferson, 40, was sentenced May 4 in Henry County Circuit Court to 10 years with nine years suspended. She was also ordered to be on supervised probation for three years upon her release and ordered to pay $488 in court costs.

On Aug. 17, Jefferson, represented by Martinsville Attorney Roscoe Reynolds, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, and a charge of reckless driving was dismissed.

Billie B. Nuckles, 68, of Axton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred on Dec. 17 on U.S. Route 57 (Chatham Road), one mile east of State Route 619 (Max Kendall Road), a release from the Virginia State Police stated.

The VSP responded at 3:03 p.m. and determined that Nuckles was driving a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am west on Chatham Road when she attempted to make a left turn, the report said.

While Nuckles was making the turn, Jefferson was attempted to pass her in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier and struck the Pontiac on the driver's side of the vehicle.

A 16-year-old male passenger in Nuckles' vehicle was seriously injured and a 16-year-old female passenger had minor injuries. Both were transported from the scene by ambulance.

Jefferson was seriously injured and also transported from the scene by ambulance, and two passengers in her vehicle - a six-year-old male and an eight-year-old of undisclosed gender - were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the release stated.

The names were withheld because the injured were all minors and neither the nature of their injuries, the facility where they were taken, nor the status of their condition was included in the VSP's report.

Jefferson was indicted by a Henry County grand jury on March 15, 2021 for involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving on Dec. 17, 2020 when she "unlawfully and feloniously, but not intentionally, caused the death of Billie B. Nuckles, by conduct so reckless, gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a callous disregard for human life," the indictment stated.

Involuntary manslaughter is a Class 5 felony in Virginia and carries a criminal penalty of 1 to 10 years in prison and up to a $2,500 fine.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.