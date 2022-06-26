Ridgeway man back in jail on drug convictions

A Henry County man is back in prison after pleading guilty to multiple drug charges, but much of the time was suspended.

Anthony Eric Anderson of Ridgeway was charged with distribution of methamphetamine, but pleaded guilty on May 30 to an amended charge of possession with intent to manufacturer a schedule I/II substance, possess fentanyl, possess a firearm while possessing fentanyl, possess a firearm by a felon, carry a concealed weapon and possess a schedule III controlled substance on or about Sept. 14.

He was sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court to 32 years in prison with 29 years and 10 months suspended and ordered to pay $5,939.62 in court costs.

Records in the Henry County Circuit Court Clerks Office show Anderson was arrested again on Jan. 8 on a charge of abduction on or about Oct. 1, 2020, and is scheduled for a jury trial on in Henry County Circuit Court on July 19 on the additional charge.

Anderson was one of 43 adults indicted on 111 felony charges for distributing various forms of narcotics in a drug sting led by the Henry County Sherriff’s Office in Jan. 2019.

A significant amount of drugs, personal property and cash were seized during the raids, and tips from the public were credited with helping identify those arrested.

“I believe this operation and work by our local law enforcement will certainly have an impact on the drug issue in our area,” Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nester wrote in an email at the time. “While drugs have not been eradicated completely, this operation will certainly create a disruption in the drug supply chain in our community.

Captain Wayne Davis of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed during the operation five vehicles, three ATVs, three motorcycles and $24,869 in case were seized.

Anderson has been in jail since Nov. 27 and is scheduled to be released in Sept. 2025, pending the outcome of the jury trial on the abduction charge next month.

In other court cases in Henry County Circuit Court:

Elijah Isaiah Cooke, Ridgeway, on Dec. 9: A charge of distribute heroin was dismissed.

Silas Samuel Crane Jr., on Dec. 9: Sentenced to 194 years with 179 years suspended and $5,251 in costs for possession of a firearm while possessing scheduled I/II drugs with intent to distribute, possess fentanyl with intent to distribute, possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute greater than 10 grams, possess of heroin with intent to distribute, elude police, brandish firearm, three charges of possession of a firearm after involuntary committed, break and enter dwelling with intent to commit larceny, amended charge of possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Charges of possess marijuana with intent to distribute, reckless handling of a firearm, possess fentanyl and possession of a firearm while possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute were dismissed.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Amanda Cannaday Wirt, Bassett on Dec. 9: sentenced to 5 years suspended and $1,117.90 in costs for possess heroin.

Kelly Nicole Carter, Martinsville on Dec. 9: sentenced to eight years suspended and $1,425 in costs for possess methamphetamine and possess lisdexamfetamine.

Tyran Oneal Durham, Martinsville on Dec. 9: sentenced to six years suspended and $805 in restitution and costs for grand larceny and assault and battery.

Justin Omar James, Martinsville on Dec. 9: sentenced to three years with two years and nine months suspended and $1,222.20 in costs for possess cocaine.

John Martin Pratt, Spencer on Dec. 9: sentenced to 27 years all suspended and $2,875 in fines and costs for four counts of forgery, identity theft, perjury and fail to appear.

Anthony Samuel Santillo, Collinsville on Dec. 9: sentenced to 14 years and four months with 13 years and six months suspended and $2,468 in costs for distribution of methamphetamine and probation violation.

Crystal Denton Whitener, Martinsville on Dec. 9: sentenced to five years suspended and $700 in costs for possess methamphetamine.

