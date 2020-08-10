Ridgeway man dies in motorcycle crash in Patrick County

A Ridgeway man is dead after a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Sunday afternoon in Patrick County.

A report from Virginia State Police Senior Trooper K.D. Mabe indicates Ronald Eugene Elliott, 70, was traveling west on Route 58 on his 2004 Harley Davidson when he crossed the center line and struck an oncoming 2018 Nissan Titan driven by Michael Lee Hubbard, 76, of Meadows of Dan.

Elliott was wearing a helmet and died at the scene while Hubbard, who was wearing his seat-belt, was uninjured.

The crash occurred two miles east of Route 620 in Patrick County.

Sgt. Rick Garletts reports that the crash remains under investigation.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

