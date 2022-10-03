Ridgeway man sentenced in El Parral parking lot shootout

A Ridgeway man will spend 3 1/2 years active time in prison for his involvement in a shootout in the El Parral parking lot that left two dead and two injured.

Laquon Deshawn Moss, 27, who had been charged with first-degree murder, was sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court on Thursday to 20 years with 17 years and six months suspended and $14,997.01 in restitution and costs on amended charges of involuntary manslaughter and unlawful wounding.

Three charges of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon were dismissed.

Moss, in addition to the murder charge, was initially charged with two counts of malicious assault, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Jan. 14, Henry County deputies were dispatched at about 11:05 p.m. after someone had called the 911 Communications Center reporting that several people had been shot outside the restaurant located at 670 Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville, a Henry County Sheriff’s Office release stated.

When deputies arrived they found Orlando Raceem Johnson of Martinsville suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and legs. Johnson died of his wounds, the release said. Malik Douglas, 25, of Martinsville, was shot once and died of his injury, a 25-year-old woman was shot in the leg and a 32-year-old man was shot in the arm.

Moss was arrested and charged the following day and has been jailed in the Henry County Jail since Jan. 15, records with the Henry County Clerks Office show.

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry described the incident as an argument that began inside the restaurant and moved outside.

“You can see on video some people come outside, one person has a handgun, another one goes and gets a handgun, a gun battle starts taking place right here in front of the business,” Perry said at the scene shortly after the shooting. “We think one person might have been trying to break it up.”

Police described the restaurant patrons that night as a “regular crowd” when the argument broke out inside the restaurant and spilled over into the parking lot where the shootings occurred.

In other court proceedings:

Henry County Circuit Court

John Christopher James, Martinsville, on Sept. 27: Charges of distribute heroin, conspire to distribute methamphetamine, conspire to distribute heroin were dismissed.

Brandon Lee Lambert, Axton, on Sept. 27: Sentenced to 11 years with 10 years and nine months suspended and $1,562.12 in costs for an amended charge of possess a gun with a schedule I/II drug, possess methamphetamine, carry concealed weapon.

Seth Allen Mcalevy, Collinsville, on Sept. 29: Sentenced to 17 years and one month with 16 years and 10 months suspended and $5,073.12 in costs for two counts of petit larceny, two amended charges of possess a gun with a schedule I/II drug, four counts of endanger life of a child, distribute methamphetamine.

Tyler Evan Wimbush, Danville, on Sept 27: Sentenced to 18 years with 12 years and six months suspended and $2,443.24 in costs for malicious wounding , amended charges of unlawful wounding and possession of a firearm by a violent felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, . Charges of robbery and malicious wounding by mob were dismissed.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Demarcus Orlando Walker, Martinsville, on Sept. 26: Sentenced to 66 years with 58 years and nine months suspended and $2,439 in restitution and costs for an amended charge of distribute cocaine first offense, two amended charges of distribute cocaine second offense. Three charges of distribute cocaine third offense were dismissed.

Patrick County Circuit Court

French Andrew Bailey, Bassett, on Sept. 26: Sentenced to 22 years with 21 years and nine months suspended and $5,438 in restitution and costs for two counts of petit larceny, enter a structure to commit assault and battery, accessory before grand larceny. Charges of contempt of court, and two counts of enter house to commit assault and batter were dismissed.

Tyler Everette Key, Pilot Mountain, North Carolina, on Sept. 26: Charges of distribute schedule I/II drug and conspire to distribute schedule I/II drug were dismissed.

Recent arrests

Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Torrick Mikel Mattox, 43, on Sept. 29: Shoplifting.

Michelle Ann Boyd, 31, on Sept. 29: Contempt of court.

Rodney Taylor Martin, 45, on Sept. 29: Possession of drugs.

Patrick Lee Bailey, 63, on Sept. 30: Simple assault.

Denise Renee Livengood-Cartee, 55, on Sept. 30: Grand larceny.

Douglas Wayne Adams, 53, on Sept. 30: Violation of protective order.

Jacchaeus Jamile Leath, 32, on Sept. 30: Robbery, forgery.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office

Jessica Blane Thomas, on Sept. 26: Probation violation, contempt of court.

Demarcus Orlando Walker, on Sept. 26: Two counts of manufacture drugs, distribute drugs.

Benjamin David Capps, on Sept. 26: Three counts of probation violation.

Tenee Marlene Watkins, on Sept. 27: Assault, point a firearm.

Travis Darnell Dabney, on Sept. 28: Unauthorized use of animal.

Tiffany Kellam Sparks, on Sept. 28: Intoxication in public.

James Anthony Barbour, on Sept. 28: Five counts of manufacture drugs, drive while license revoked, possess weapon/ammo by a convicted felon.

Andrew Ryan Sayre, on Sept. 29: Assault and battery of a family member.

William Andrew Stone, on Sept. 29: DWI first offense.

Allison Gray Howell, on Sept. 29: Four counts of possess drugs with intent, possess firearm by a convicted felon.

Cindy Lou Custer, on Sept. 30: Contempt of court.

Brittany Lynn Easter, on Oct. 2: Intoxication in public.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office

Erika Lynn Parsons, Ridgeway, on Sept. 15: Three counts distribute schedule I/II drugs, two counts of manufacture schedule I/II drugs, conspire to distribute schedule I/II drugs.

Jesse Wayne Harris, 32, Ridgeway, on Sept. 16: Fail to appear.

Maynard Reece Green, Ararat, on Sept. 22: Six counts of manufacture schedule I/II drugs third or subsequent offense, manufacture imitation schedule I/II drugs.

Terri Lynn Ore, 49, Patrick Springs, on Sept. 22: Two counts possess schedule I/II drugs.

Amanda Handy, 45, Meadows of Dan, on Sept. 23: DWI tamper with ignition interlock system.

Jimmy Lee Stanley, 52, Patrick Springs, on Sept. 27: Probation violation.

James Matthew Conner, 60, Spencer, on Sept. 27: Probation violation.

Kenny Gray McCreary, 42, Westfield, North Carolina, on Sept. 28: Three counts of credit card fraud.

Johnny Ray Gwyn, 54, Mt. Airy, North Carolina, on Sept. 28: Break and enter building with intent to commit larceny.

Shelby Nicole Wingfield, 26, Martinsville, on Sept. 30: Probation violation.

Tiffany Romont Alfred, 33, Fancy Gap, on Sept. 30: Probation violation.

Karson William Foley, 26, Stuart, on Oct. 2: Two counts of buy/receive stolen goods.