Ridgeway man sentenced on drug charges

Although a Ridgeway man was sentenced last week to 188 years, he will serve only 12 of those years in prison.

Daniel Anderson Davis was sentenced on Friday in Henry County Circuit Court to 188 years with 176 years suspended for six counts of distribution of methamphetamines, drug-related obstruction of justice and three counts of failure to appear.

Davis’ case goes back to May 2021, when he was one of 72 people arrested in an undercover narcotics operation conducted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of other local and regional agencies, a release stated.

Pharmaceutical pills, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana were seized during the operation along with an unspecified amount of assets connected to the distribution and trafficking of narcotics including money and vehicle, the release stated.

A total of 184 felony charges were issued against 72 people, many of whom has been previously charged and convicted of drug charges.