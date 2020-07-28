Ridgeway store sells winning lottery ticket to North Carolina customer

A Ridgeway convenience store doled out a $100,000 scratch-off lottery ticket recently.

“I about fell on the floor!” winner Julia Mitchell told Virginia Lottery officials.

Mitchell is a certified nursing assistant and lives in Wentworth, North Carolina, a short drive away from Gondals on Morehead Avenue in Ridgeway.

Mitchell said she likes the drive from her home to play the Virginia Lottery in Henry County.

This time she purchased a 10x money ticket and came away with the game’s top prize.

Julia was the fourth person to claim the top prize, so that means there are three more winning tickets still out there.

The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1.57 million and the chances of winning any price in the game are 1 in 4.26.

Mitchell said she’s plans to buy a new truck with her winnings and is looking at pontoon boats.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

