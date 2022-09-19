Ridgeway Town Council – 6 spots, 3 candidates

The Town of Ridgeway will have three candidates for Town Council on the November ballot — that’s just half of the six positions that will be up for election.

Currently, the town council members are James B. Hairston, Michael R. Bass, Timothy L. Wood, Bradford E. Rakes and Maeve McCulloch, and there is a vacant spot most recently held by Susan McCulloch, Maeve McCullouch’s mother.

Bass, Hairston and Wood are running again and will be on the ballot. The open positions are those held by Rake, Maeve McCulloch, and formerly by Susan McCulloch.

Additionally, Ridgeway Mayor Craig A. O’Der Jr. is running unopposed for re-election. In Ridgeway, voters choose a mayor separate from council. That’s different than in Martinsville, where the city council members chose one of their number to be mayor.

The only reason Maeve McCulloch did not officially get on the ballot was because of timing. She only just became a Council member within the month, and so far has been to only one meeting. By the time she had warmed up to her role on Council and decided to continue it, the deadline for getting one’s name on the ballot had passed.

McCulloch is 18 years old and a spring graduate of Magna Vista High School. She is attending Patrick & Henry Community College aiming for an English degree, but with her past position on the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Board, she said, it’s “always been on the back of my mind” to be a part of local government.

Her mother, Susan McCulloch, had been on Town Council as well, further “sparking interest” in a role in local government, she said. Her mother has been a big inspiration.

Susan McCulloch left her role in July. She has been the town manager of Buchanan, which has her often out of the area during the week, O’Der said.

The town council appointed Maeve McCulloch to fill the spot of council member Kevin Hubbard, who moved out of the area.

Maeve McCulloch said she wants to add a “younger perspective” to the board and get Ridgeway up to date with social media. She wants to plan community events and increase community engagement and continue to help with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony and parade.

Mostly, she said, she wants to help Ridgeway be a “happier, better place” and sustain the “homey and safe” atmosphere that it already has.

“I think she is a wonderful, fantastic young lady who has got a tremendous amount of leadership potential,” O’Der said. “She’s just really grown into a fantastic leader and somebody who I value her opinion.”

“When she was thinking about running,” O’Der added, “we felt like she would be an excellent addition to the town council.”

O’Der said that normally the election would have been held in May and the board members’ terms would have all ended in July. Due to a new legislature, “everybody was compelled to do … their elections in November. It’s created some confusion.”

Thus, the members of Council who had expected their terms to end in July are continuing for an extra 6 months of service, O’Der said. Ridgeway was the only municipality in Henry County to have elections in May, and many others around the commonwealth had May elections as well, he said.

All seats are up at the same time, O’Der said.

Voting

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Masks are encouraged and appreciated, and social distancing will be practiced.

The general election is for Ninth District House of Representatives member, Town of Ridgeway mayor, Ridgeway Town Council and Ridgeway District representative for the Henry County School Board.

The last day to register to vote or change voter registration information is Oct. 17.

In-person absentee early voting will be at the Henry County Administration Building, 3300 Kings Mountain Road from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday starting Sept. 23 and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.

For mail absentee voting: Oct. 28 by 5 p.m. is the last day to request an absentee ballot by mail; on Nov. 8 all dropped off ballots must be returned to the registrar’s office by 7 p.m.; and by Nov. 14 all ballots must be post marked on or before election day and be received before noon to be counted.

Ballot drop-off stations, located at the Henry County Administration Building, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Sept. 23 to Nov. 7 and at the same time on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.

The registrar’s office asks that voters verify voter registration, polling location and valid ID at www.vote.virginia.gov. For more information, email vote@co.henry.va.us or visit www.henrycountyva.gov/elections—-registrar.