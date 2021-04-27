Ringgold woman says double-lung transplant 'not a cakewalk'

DANVILLE -- Ringgold resident Tonya Barker received a new pair of lungs in a double-lung transplant at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C., last week.

This 8-hour procedure took place from about 5:45 p.m. Thursday to around 2 a.m. Friday.

"It's been challenging, but she's progressed well," said her husband, Kevin Barker.

The surgery required about four hours per lung.

Less than a week after the transplant, Tonya Barker has been "stepped down" to a lower level of intensive care and is walking around a hallway corridor at the facility three times a day, her husband said.

The ICU step-down includes removal of some of the drainage and intravenous tubes and going from one-on-one care to a nurse who may have more than one patient, Kevin Barker said.

Tonya Barker was unable to speak to the Danville Register & Bee on Tuesday because she was still sore from having a ventilator tube in her throat. But her husband relayed a message from her regarding her recovery: "It's not a cakewalk."