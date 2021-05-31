Risk still high for COVID-19 spread among unvaccinated population

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Health experts continue to urge those who remain unvaccinated to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Vaccination rates are steadily declining across Virginia, despite children as young as 12 now being eligible to get a shot of protection from the novel coronavirus.

"To keep up with the improving case rates we've observed in recent weeks, vaccination uptake must continue," researchers at UVa warned in Fridays report.

Those daily case rates across the commonwealth, and Southside are among the lowest levels since early in the pandemic. Also, hospitalizations and deaths have dropped as fewer people are contracting the virus.

Those 70 and older representing the highest vaccination rates in Virginia. It's the younger adults — in the 16 to 49 age group — who are lagging behind, UVa reports.

The Memorial Day holiday coincides with a lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Virginia. The holiday represents a time for social gatherings to celebrate the fast-approaching summer season, but it also poses a risk for those who haven't been vaccinated to spread the virus.

Some university models still track a surge in the coming months, but nothing to the level seen in January.

"Despite important successes in recent weeks, over half of Virginians are not yet fully vaccinated and are still at risk for COVID infection," researchers said. "Until fully vaccinated, public health precautions remain necessary.

Charles Wilborn is the local editor of the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at cwilborn@registerbee.com or 434-791-7976.