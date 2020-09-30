Rives Road central to recent power outages in Martinsville

A tree fell across power lines on Rives Road about 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, causing a power outage in the city that affected 853 customers in Martinsville.

Electric Director Durwin Joyce said repairs were complete, and power was restored after about two hours.

The outage is the second in less than two months in which falling trees near Rives Road have damaged power lines and utility poles.

About 1,900 residents in the city were without power for almost three hours on Aug. 3.

Joyce attributed the outage to a tree that fell near Rives Road. The power went out about 7 p.m., and power was restored around 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday before the outage, a cold front arrived in Martinsville, bringing windy conditions and heavy rains.

The National Weather Service has issued notices for the area throughout the past several months warning of potentially flooding conditions and saturated grounds that could cause trees to fall and possible landslides.

The mountains to the west of Martinsville and foothills including Henry County are on pace for the wettest year on record.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's 3-month outlook of precipitation probability, the remainder of the year should return to normal precipitation levels for all of Virginia as well as the entire east coast.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

