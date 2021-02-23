 Skip to main content
Road work to close part of I-81 in Pulaski County on Wednesday and Thursday
Paving repair work will create rotating lane closures on Interstate 81 in Pulaski County starting Wednesday and continuing into Thursday.

Wednesday's alternating closings will happen in the southbound lanes between mile marker 98 and 105, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Thursday's work will move to the northbound lanes between the same mile markers.

The closings will be limited to the hours between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Message boards will be posted.

Drivers may encounter delays and should use caution in the work zone.

