Road work to close part of I-81 in Pulaski County on Wednesday and Thursday

Paving repair work will create rotating lane closures on Interstate 81 in Pulaski County starting Wednesday and continuing into Thursday.
Wednesday's alternating closings will happen in the southbound lanes between mile marker 98 and 105, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Thursday's work will move to the northbound lanes between the same mile markers.
The closings will be limited to the hours between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Message boards will be posted.
Drivers may encounter delays and should use caution in the work zone.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Alicia Petska
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today