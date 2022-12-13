Roads and water lines to get needed attention

The city of Martinsville and Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) have road maintenance and water line rehabilitation projects scheduled over the next two weeks.

Today through Friday crews from Adams Paving and Construction Company will be milling and paving Spruce Street from Prospect Hill Drive to Parkview Avenue as part of the City’s regular road maintenance program.

If work is not completed this week, the company will extend its work schedule into the following week until the project is complete.

The right lanes in both directions will be closed to traffic while the company is performing the work, a release stated.

If you have questions, contact the Public Works Department at 276-403-5154.

Water line rehab

Portions of the water infrastructure in Collinsville will be replaced beginning on Monday.

Construction is expected to take approximately 8 weeks and will be concentrated along John Redd Boulevard and Second Street, a release stated.

Prillaman & Pace Inc. has been hired by the PSA to install new water lines and customers may experience water outages for the duration of the construction, the release stated.

Outages will be kept to a minimum and traffic control measures will be put in place to minimize thru traffic around the project area, said the release.

For any questions, contact Jay Blair, PSA project inspector, at 276-806-1531 or the Engineering and Mapping Department at 276-634-4776.