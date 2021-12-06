ROADWATCH: Traffic alert

Road construction

The Virginia Department of Transportation has scheduled the following work or noted changes in traffic patterns for the upcoming week.

In Henry County:

Work has begun on Route 220 Business (Virginia Avenue) between Route 728 (Wheeler Avenue) and Route 1129 (Printer’s Lane) to add a signalized pedestrian crosswalk and the construction of approximately 1,000 feet of sidewalk. A lane closure will be in place for the duration of the project and work is expected to continue through mid-December. During this time, directional signs will be in place to assist the traveling public.

In Patrick County:

Milling and paving will take place on Route 58 eastbound near Route 867, 700 and 756. Drivers should expect left or right lanes closures and flagging operations on connection routes.

Construction is underway on Lover’s Leap area of Route 58. Estimated completion date is May 2026.

Intermittent work will be performed by contractors for Comcast along Route 57 from Route 8 to Route 701. This is expected to be a 90 day installation project. Motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.