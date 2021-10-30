 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROADWATCH: Traffic alert
0 comments

ROADWATCH: Traffic alert

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Road work

Road projects are under way.

 BH MEDIA

The Virginia Department of Transportation has scheduled the following work or noted changes in traffic patterns for the upcoming week.

In Henry County:

In Henry County, Va. 755 will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, a portion of Va. 755 (Woody Circle) will be closed to through traffic from Va. 57 (Fairystone Park Highway) to Va. 1200 (Alan Adale Drive) for a pipe-jacking project. During this time, directional signs will be in place to assist the traveling public. Weather permitting, the road is expected to re-open to traffic by Dec. 3. 

In Patrick County:

Va. 58 Lover's Leap Project: Construction is underway on Lover’s Leap area of Va. 58. The estimated completion date is May 2026.

Va. 57 utility work: Intermittent work will be performed by contractors for Comcast along Va. 57 from Va. 8 to Va. 701. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project. Motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ed Sheeran drops new album while ASAP Rocky drops his oldest mixtape

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 claims five in the district since Friday
Local News

COVID-19 claims five in the district since Friday

There have been five new deaths in the West Piedmont District since Friday reported Monday morning. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has recorded two of those deaths in Henry County, two in Franklin County and one in Martinsville.

VF Corporation to expand, create 82 new jobs
Local News

VF Corporation to expand, create 82 new jobs

The company, headquartered in Denver, Colo., employs over 40,000 people in the manufacture of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories and now plans to use its 500,000 square-foot facility in Martinsville to increase distribution capacity to deliver products to its consumers faster.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert