ROADWATCH: Traffic alert

The Virginia Department of Transportation has scheduled the following work or noted changes in traffic patterns for the upcoming week.

In Henry County:

In Henry County, Va. 755 will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, a portion of Va. 755 (Woody Circle) will be closed to through traffic from Va. 57 (Fairystone Park Highway) to Va. 1200 (Alan Adale Drive) for a pipe-jacking project. During this time, directional signs will be in place to assist the traveling public. Weather permitting, the road is expected to re-open to traffic by Dec. 3.

In Patrick County:

Va. 58 Lover's Leap Project: Construction is underway on Lover’s Leap area of Va. 58. The estimated completion date is May 2026.

Va. 57 utility work: Intermittent work will be performed by contractors for Comcast along Va. 57 from Va. 8 to Va. 701. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project. Motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.