ROADWATCH: Traffic alert

Road construction

The Virginia Department of Transportation has scheduled the following work or noted changes in traffic patterns for the upcoming week.

In Henry County:

A portion of Route 755 (Woody Circle) is closed to through traffic from Va. 57 (Fairystone Park Highway) to Va. 1200 (Alan Adale Drive) for a pipe-jacking project. During this time, directional signs are in place to assist the traveling public. Weather permitting, the road is expected to re-open to traffic by Friday, Dec. 3.

In Patrick County:

Milling and paving will take place on Route 58 eastbound near Route 867, 700 and 756. Drivers should expect left or right lanes closures and flagging operations on connection routes.

Construction is underway on Lover’s Leap area of Route 58. The estimated completion date is May 2026.

Intermittent work will be performed by contractors for Comcast along Route 57 from Va. 8 to Va. 701. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project. Motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.