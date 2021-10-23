ROADWATCH: Traffic alert

The Virginia Department of Transportation has scheduled the following work or noted changes in traffic patterns for the upcoming week:

Motorists should follow signs to reduce traffic congestion at Martinsville Speedway. The Virginia Department of Transportation encourages people driving to and from Martinsville Speedway for the races on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 31, to follow recommended traffic patterns as posted on signs and message boards.

VDOT will place many signs and changeable message boards throughout the region to assist travelers. Vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be heavy. Traffic is being routed to the speedway in certain patterns to minimize overall congestion as much as possible. Watch for the speed limit to reduce gradually from 65 mph to 35 mph on the Route 220/Route 58 Bypass as you approach the speedway.

• From Roanoke and areas north of Martinsville: Race fans traveling south on Route 220 should continue on the U.S. 220/Va. 58 Bypass past the speedway interchange and turn right onto the access road that leads into the speedway. The entrance is located one mile east of the U.S. 220 interchange and may provide easier access. Signs are in place designating the entrance to the speedway.