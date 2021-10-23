ROADWATCH: Traffic alert

The Virginia Department of Transportation has scheduled the following work or noted changes in traffic patterns for the upcoming week:
Motorists should follow signs to reduce traffic congestion at Martinsville Speedway. The Virginia Department of Transportation encourages people driving to and from Martinsville Speedway for the races on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 31, to follow recommended traffic patterns as posted on signs and message boards.
VDOT will place many signs and changeable message boards throughout the region to assist travelers. Vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be heavy. Traffic is being routed to the speedway in certain patterns to minimize overall congestion as much as possible. Watch for the speed limit to reduce gradually from 65 mph to 35 mph on the Route 220/Route 58 Bypass as you approach the speedway.
• From Roanoke and areas north of Martinsville: Race fans traveling south on Route 220 should continue on the U.S. 220/Va. 58 Bypass past the speedway interchange and turn right onto the access road that leads into the speedway. The entrance is located one mile east of the U.S. 220 interchange and may provide easier access. Signs are in place designating the entrance to the speedway.
• From Danville and areas east of Martinsville: Motorists on the Va. 58 Bypass should follow signs directing them to use the track’s back gate. This entrance is located off the bypass, east of the track.
• From Greensboro and areas south of Martinsville: Motorists should watch for electronic message boards and obey police directing traffic. Through traffic should use the left lane.
• From Stuart and areas west of Martinsville: Motorists should stay on Va. 58 East and follow signs and message boards to the track.
Those attending the race should closely follow directional information and plan to arrive early and expect heavy traffic and delays.
In other roadway matters:
Va. 688 (J.S. Holland Road) is closed to through traffic in Henry County. A portion of Va. 688 will be closed to through traffic from .3 mile east of Va. 695 (George Taylor Road) to 3.05 miles west of Va. 692 (Horsepasture Price Road) for a bridge replacement. During this time, directional signs will be in place to assist the traveling public. Weather permitting, the road will re-open to traffic on Friday.
Construction is underway in Lover’s Leap area of Va. 58 in Patrick County.
Intermittent work will be performed by contractors for Comcast along Route Va. 57 from Va. 8 to Va. 701 in Patrick County. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project. Motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.