ROADWATCH: Traffic alert

The Virginia Department of Transportation has scheduled the following work or noted changes in traffic patterns for the upcoming week.

Henry County

A portion of Woody Circle will be closed to through traffic from Fairystone Park Highway to Alan Adale Drive for a pipe jacking project. During this time, directional signs will be in place to assist the traveling public. Weather permitting, the road is expected to re-open to traffic by Friday.

Work has begun on Virginia Avenue between Wheeler Avenue and Printer’s Lane to add a signalized pedestrian crosswalk and the construction of approximately 1,000 feet of sidewalk. A lane closure will be in place for the duration of the project and work is expected to continue through January 2022. During this time, directional signs will be in place to assist the traveling public.

Patrick County

Milling and paving will take place on U.S. Route 58 eastbound near State Roads 867, 700 and 756. Drivers should expect left or right lanes closures and flagging operations on connection routes.

Construction is underway on the Lover’s Leap area of Route 58. The estimated completion date is May 2026.

Intermittent work will be performed by contractors for Comcast along U.S. Route 57 from U.S. Route 8 to State Route 701. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project. Motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.

