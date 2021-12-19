ROADWATCH: Traffic alert

Road construction

The Virginia Department of Transportation has scheduled the following work or noted changes in traffic patterns for the upcoming week.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Thursday until noon Monday for the Christmas holiday and from noon Thursday, Dec. 30, until noon Monday, Jan. 3, for the New Year's holiday.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time.

In Henry County:

A portion of Woody Circle will be closed to through traffic from Fairystone Park Highway to Alan Adale Drive for a pipe jacking project. Directional signs will be in place to assist the traveling public. Weather permitting, the road is expected to re-open to traffic by Monday, Jan. 3.

Work has begun on Virginia Avenue between Wheeler Avenue and Printer’s Lane to add a signalized pedestrian crosswalk and the construction of approximately 1,000 feet of sidewalk. A lane closure will be in place for the duration of the project. Directional signs will be in place to assist the traveling public.

In Patrick County:

Milling and paving will take place on U.S. Route 58 eastbound near State Roads 867, 700 and 756. Drivers should expect left or right lanes closures and flagging operations on connection routes.

Construction is underway on the Lover’s Leap area of Route 58. The estimated completion date is May 2026.

Intermittent work will be performed by contractors for Comcast along U.S. Route 57 from Route 8 to State Route 701. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project. Motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.

In Franklin County:

Effective Monday at 8 a.m., a section of Naff Road will be closed for a pipe installation. The structure is located 0.3 miles west of Apple Road and 0.18 miles east of Guthrie Road. The road is scheduled to be completed on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Effective Jan. 3 at 8 a.m., a section of Ferrum Mountain Road will be closed for a box culvert installation. The structure is located 0.40 miles from Sawmill Road and 0.40 miles from Six Mile Post Road. The road is scheduled to be completed on Feb. 4.

A project at State Route 122 and Route 636 is currently underway to construct a roundabout that opened to traffic on Sept. 26. The project begins from 0.161 mile south of Route 636 to 0.090 mile south of Route 636. There will be periodic flagging between 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and possibly after 6 p.m. The scheduled completion date is May 2022.

Construction is underway on Brooks Mill Road from Burnt Chimney Road to Scruggs Road for safety improvements to include widening shoulders, adding rumble strips and guardrail as well as removing trees and brush to improve sight distance. Flagging operations will be in place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Work will be scheduled to avoid impacting morning or afternoon traffic at nearby Dudley Elementary School. The estimated completion date is May 2022.

Iron Ridge Road is closed to traffic as an emergency closure due to washout. The road will remain closed until further notice.

Fiber optic is being installed along State Route 122 from Bedford County line to Wirtz Road. This work will be ongoing. Motorists should expect shoulders and lane closures for travel in both directions.