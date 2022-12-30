Roanoke man caught in North Carolina for sex crimes against child

A Roanoke man has been apprehended and charged with sex crimes against a 6-year-old child in Henry County after a second high-speed pursuit in as many days.

Thursday evening, Henry County investigators say they received information that Lucas John Donley, 36, of Roanoke, may be in Kernersville, North Carolina, and officers with the Kernersville Police Department were able to find Donley, a release stated.

When police approached, Donley fled in a vehicle and police gave chase at high speed across multiple North Carolina jurisdictions until Donley crashed his car in Davie County, North Carolina, the release stated.

Donley was arrested and taken to the hospital, where he was treated for injuries related to the crash. Police say he will be extradited back to Henry County to be served with six felony charges in addition to multiple charges in North Carolina.

On Wednesday at 6 p.m. the 911 Communications Center received a call that a child had been sexually assaulted at the Raceway Inn at 1044 Memorial Blvd. in Martinsville. When deputies arrived, they learned that the child had briefly been in the care of Donley, an earlier release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office stated.

The parents told police when they returned, they discovered that Donley had sexually assaulted the child and that he had fled the scene when they called 911, the release stated.

Deputies caught up with Donley on Barrows Mill Road and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Donley fled at a high rate of speed in a blue 2014 Kia Forte. Deputies gave chase on U.S. Route 57 toward Pittsylvania County with speeds exceeding 100 mph, the release stated.

During the pursuit, Donley struck another vehicle, drove on the wrong side of the road almost striking several other vehicles and turned his headlights off while driving. Deputies ended the chase due to the risk to others and let Donley get away, the release stated.

Earlier on Thursday police said they received information that Donley could have been in the Mountain Valley area of Henry County. Officers from Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties along with the Virginia State Police searched the area into the night by foot, patrol vehicle and multiple aircraft, but were unable to locate him there, a release stated.

Police say Donley will be charged in Henry County with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship, eluding law enforcement, aggravated sexual battery and forcible sodomy, the release stated.

Donley is already a registered sex offender on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry and online records with the Virginia Judiciary Case Information System show he pleaded guilty in Henry County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 10 years with 8 years suspended in 2012 for taking indecent liberties with a minor.