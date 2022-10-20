Roanoke man gets 55 years for killing retired investigator's wife

A Roanoke man was sentenced to a 55-year active sentence for his involvement in the shooting death of a retired Henry County investigator’s wife.

Collin Joshua Russell, 38, appeared in Henry County Circuit Court Wednesday morning after pleading guilty in the death of Pamela Morse, 63, who was found in her bed, dead of a gunshot wound to the head, on May 13, 2020.

Tanna Shelton Fitzgeral died in October 2020 while in the Henry County Jail after notifying deputies that she had taken an excessive amount of prescription blood pressure medication, a Henry County Sheriff’s Office release stated.

In February, the former Henry County investigator and Pamela Morse’s husband, David Lee Morse, was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Russell was sentenced to 90 years in prison with 35 years suspended and ordered to pay $13,802 in restitution and costs for amended charges of second degree murder and conspire to commit second degree murder and additional charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny of a firearm, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Russell is due next in Patrick County Circuit Court on Nov. 30 on nine counts of probation violation related to the new convictions in Henry County.

Casey Lynn Rogers, 28, of Roanoke, is scheduled for a five-day jury trial to begin Nov. 28 in Henry County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree murder, conspire to commit first-degree murder, grand larceny of a firearm, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a violent felon also related to the death of Pamela Morse.

David Morse was found guilty after a three-day trial that ended Dec. 1. In that trial, attorneys unraveled the twisted story involving Morse, Fitzgerald, Russell and Rogers that ended with Pamela Morse’s death.

Testimony proved Morse did not shoot his wife; he was convicted of her murder due to testimony indicating his deliberate behavior caused her death.

Police testified at Morse’s trial that Morse was having a relationship with Fitzgerald and Morse conspired with Fitzgerald to employ the services of Russell and Rogers to have his wife killed while he was at work.

Morse arrived home from work on March 13, 2020, and told investigators that he had found his wife in the bed, dead of a gunshot wound to the head.

Fitzgerald, Rogers and Russell were found by police at a house at 525 Holley Ridge Road in Franklin County.

Pamela Morse’s stolen Jeep was found on the property partially spray-painted, and a .357 magnum revolver was discovered unloaded in a green cardboard box nearby.

In other recent court cases:

Henry County Circuit Court

Valderama Gregorio Corona, Collinsville, on Oct. 6: A charge of possessing methamphetamine was dismissed.

Derek Ray Jordan, Axton, on Oct. 6: Sentenced to six years with four years suspended and $965 in costs for failing to appear, and possessing a firearm by a felon.

Charlie Wayne Whitlow, Bassett, on Oct. 11: Sentenced to 21 years with 19 years and 281 days suspended and $697 in costs for amended charges of entering a dwelling with intent to commit assault and battery, assault and battery of a household member.

Zachrey Neil Burnette, Chatham, on Oct. 11: Acquitted of possessing cocaine, possess a firearm by a felon, possess a firearm while possessing cocaine.

Travis Eugene Whitehead, Bassett, on Oct. 11: Sentenced to 90 years with 75 years suspended for amended charges of distribute methamphetamines, possess a gun by a felon, manufacturer/distribute schedule I/II drugs second offense; possess a firearm while possessing methamphetamines and fentanyl with intent to distribute. A charge of possessing ammunition by a felon was dismissed.

Felicia Long, McDonough, Georgia, on Oct. 12: Sentenced to 12 months with 11 months suspended and $7,772.12 in restitution and costs for an amended charge of petit larceny.

Ryan Gregory Penn, Martinsville, on Oct. 12: Sentenced to 12 months with 11 months and 28 days suspended and $2,287 in restitution and costs for an amended charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Stephanie Nichole Penn, Axton, on Oct. 12: Sentenced to 15 years with 14 years suspended and $2,005 in restitution and costs for distributing cocaine, endangering the life of a child. Two additional counts of endangering the life of a child were dismissed.

Lea Mikaela Lachowicz, Bassett, on Oct. 12: Sentenced to 12 months suspended and $435 in costs for an amended charge of obstruction of justice.

Daniel Carmen Salinas, Martinsville, on Oct. 12: Sentenced to 20 years with 17 years suspended and $3,684 in restitution and costs for grand larceny of a motor vehicle, abduction.

Gordon Donahue Martin II, Martinsville, on Oct. 17: Sentenced to 10 years suspended and $1,308 in costs for possessing fentanyl, and failing to appear. A charge of contempt of court was dismissed.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Antonio Bryant Witcher, Martinsville, on Oct. 3: Acquitted on charges of rape, assault a family member third offense. A charge of bribing a witness was dismissed.

William Bradley Clark, Ridgeway, on Oct. 5: Sentenced to 15 years with 14 years and six months suspended and $2,373 in fines and costs for possess methamphetamine, possess gun by a felon, unauthorized possession of drug paraphernalia, resist arrest, possess gun while possessing schedule I/II drugs. A charge of violating community based probation was dismissed.

Gordon Donahue Martinsville, Martinsville, on Oct. 12: Sentenced to three years with two years and nine months suspended and $1,386 in fines and costs for three amended charges of possessing drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Allen Traylor, Martinsville, on Oct. 12: Sentenced to 10 years with eight years suspended and $590 in costs for an amended charge of distributing oxycodone first offense.

Shanta Elaine Walker, Martinsville, on Oct. 12: Sentenced to 12 months suspended and $440 in fines and costs for unauthorized possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing methamphetamine was dismissed.

Michael John Diniz, Martinsville, on Oct. 12: Sentenced to 20 years with 19 years and three months suspended and $590 in costs for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. A charge of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute was dismissed.

Kenneth Carrington, Martinsville, on Oct. 13: Sentenced to 33 years with 26 years suspended and $1,379 in restitution and costs to an amended charge of threat of robbery and four counts of probation violation.

Jason Lamont Cunningham, Martinsville, on Oct. 13: Sentenced to six years with four years suspended and $865 in fines and costs for assault on a law enforcement officer and fleeing from law enforcement.

Patrick County Circuit Court

Jesse Lee Blankenship, Patrick Springs, on Sept. 9: Sentenced to 20 years with 17 years suspended and $1,780 in costs for four counts of possession of child pornography. Five charges of possessing child pornography subsequent offense was dismissed.

Danny Lee Huff, Meadows of Dan, on Oct. 6: Sentenced to 25 years with 19 years suspended for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines, possess schedule I/II drugs, possess gun with schedule I/II drugs, and possess sawed-off shotgun.

Richard Darren Cobbler, Spencer, on Oct. 7: Sentenced to six years with five years and 10 months suspended for an amended charge of unlawfully shooting into an occupied building, reckless handling of a firearm. A charge of assault and battery of a family member was dismissed.