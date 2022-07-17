Roanoke man pleads to amended murder charge: Collin Joshua Russell will be sentenced in October for his alleged role in the death of Pamela Morse

Another chapter in the story of a retired Henry County Sheriff’s investigator, who was convicted of having his wife murdered, has come to a close.

Collin Joshua Russell, 38, of Roanoke was scheduled for a three-day jury trial on Monday in Henry County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree murder, conspire to commit first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny of a firearm, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Instead, Russell pleaded guilty to amended charges of second-degree murder and conspire to commit second-degree murder. The grand larceny and firearms charges remained unchanged.

A pre-sentence report was ordered, and Russell will be sentenced on Oct. 12.

In addition to Russell, three other people were charged in the death of Pamela Morse, 63, who was found in her bed, dead of a gunshot wound to the head on May 13, 2020.

Tanna Shelton Fitzgerald died in October 2020 while in the Henry County Jail after notifying deputies that she had taken an excessive amount of prescription blood pressure medication, a Henry County Sheriff’s Office release stated.

In February the former Henry County investigator, David Lee Morse, 67, of 1385 Wingfield Orchard Road, was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Casey Lynn Rogers, 28, of Roanoke, is scheduled for a five-day jury trial to begin Nov. 28 in Henry County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree murder, conspire to commit first-degree murder, grand larceny of a firearm, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

David Morse was found guilty by Judge David Williams after a three-day trial that ended Dec. 1. In that trial, attorneys unraveled the twisted story involving the four people that ended with Pamela Morse’s death.

Even though testimony proved Morse did not shoot his wife, he was convicted of her murder due to testimony indicating his deliberate behavior caused Pamela’s death.

Police testified at Morse’s trial that Morse was having a relationship with Fitzgerald and Morse conspired with Fitzgerald to employ the services of Russell and Rogers to have his wife killed while he was at work.

Morse arrived home from work on March 13, 2020, and told investigators that he had found his wife in the bed, dead of a gunshot wound to the head.

Fitzgerald, Rogers and Russell were found by police at a house at 525 Holley Ridge Road in Franklin County.

Pamela Morse’s stolen Jeep was found on the property partially spray-painted, and a .357 magnum revolver was discovered unloaded in a green cardboard box nearby.

David Morse retired from the Henry County Sheriff’s Department more than a decade ago. He was among the investigators assigned to the still-unsolved shooting deaths of Michael, Mary and Jennifer Short in 2002.