Roanoke man wanted for sexual assault of child in Henry County

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Roanoke man after parents reported that their 6-year-old child was sexually assaulted.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday the 911 Communications Center received a call about a child that had been sexually assaulted at the Raceway Inn at 1044 Memorial Blvd. in Martinsville. When deputies arrived, they learned that the child had briefly been in the care of Lucas John Donley, 36, of 1632 Carroll Ave. in Roanoke, a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office stated.

The parents told police when they returned, they discovered that Donley had sexually assaulted the child and that he had fled the scene when they called 911, the release stated.

Deputies caught up with Donley on Barrows Mill Road and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Donley sped away in his blue 2014 Kia Forte. Deputies gave chase on U.S. 57 toward Pittsylvania County with speeds exceeding 100 mph, the release stated.

During the pursuit, Donley struck another vehicle, drove on the wrong side of the road almost striking several other vehicles and turned his headlights off while driving. Deputies ended the chase due to the risk to others and let Donley get away, the release stated.

Donley is described as a white male, 5 foot 9 inches tall, 270 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen in his Kia with license plates VWM-5364 and was wearing a gray hoodie and jeans. Donley is wanted on three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship, eluding law enforcement, aggravated sexual battery and forcible sodomy, the release stated.

Police say that Donley is already a registered sex offender on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry, and online records with the Virginia Judiciary Case Information System show he pleaded guilty in Henry County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 10 years with eight years suspended in 2012 for taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Donley is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463. The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.