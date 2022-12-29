Roanoke man wanted for sexual assault of child in Henry County

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Roanoke man after parents reported that their 6-year-old child was sexually assaulted.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday the 911 Communications Center received a call about a child that had been sexually assaulted at the Raceway Inn at 1044 Memorial Blvd. in Martinsville. When deputies arrived, they learned that the child had briefly been in the care of Lucas John Donley, 36, of 1632 Carroll Ave. in Roanoke, a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office stated.
The parents told police when they returned, they discovered that Donley had sexually assaulted the child and that he had fled the scene when they called 911, the release stated.
Deputies caught up with Donley on Barrows Mill Road and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Donley sped away in his blue 2014 Kia Forte. Deputies gave chase on U.S. 57 toward Pittsylvania County with speeds exceeding 100 mph, the release stated.
People are also reading…
During the pursuit, Donley struck another vehicle, drove on the wrong side of the road almost striking several other vehicles and turned his headlights off while driving. Deputies ended the chase due to the risk to others and let Donley get away, the release stated.
Donley is described as a white male, 5 foot 9 inches tall, 270 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen in his Kia with license plates VWM-5364 and was wearing a gray hoodie and jeans. Donley is wanted on three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship, eluding law enforcement, aggravated sexual battery and forcible sodomy, the release stated.
Police say that Donley is already a registered sex offender on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry, and online records with the Virginia Judiciary Case Information System show he pleaded guilty in Henry County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 10 years with eight years suspended in 2012 for taking indecent liberties with a minor.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Donley is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463. The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.
Bill's memorable stories from 2022
I've selected five stories I've written this year that are particularly memorable for me. Maybe they will be for you also!
Dr. Isernia was a very popular physician in the community and his unceremonious dismissal met with considerable resistance. This story broke i…
It was a show of force with over 70 Henry County law enforcement officers lined up in the Summerlin Meeting Room Tuesday in protest of their b…
Uptown Martinsville is undergoing a metamorphosis with properties changing hands at rate unprecedented in recent memory, and new people with n…
A Bassett man, diagnosed with congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), died Saturday while incarcerated in the new Henry County jail, and the fam…
The City of Martinsville said Council candidate LC Jones would have to quit his job if he was elected in November. He resigned first and won a…