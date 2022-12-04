Rockin' out for a good cause: The Wandering, Shipwrecked Mind, Midnite Massacre and Lonesome Bones to perform benefit concert

A rockin’ concert Dec. 17 is designed as a way to help those in need while having a lot of fun.

The concert, sponsored by Myron Smith’s Perky Film Productions, will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at Hollywood Cinema and will feature performances from The Wandering, Shipwrecked Mind, Lonesome Bones and Midnite Massacre, all local bands.

Admission to the concert will cost $10 or 10 cans of food. Smith said that this type of admission by donation makes the event more accessible because people who may not be able to spare the cash might have some extra canned food they could give instead.

In fact, for those who are on extra tight budgets, Smith said, he’ll cut the admission price in half—$5 or five cans.

The Wandering is made up of Smith on vocals, Charles McCall of Spencer on guitar, Michael Patterson of Spencer on bass and Chris Reeves of Axton on drums. Smith joined the band around a year and a half ago as their vocalist and song lyric writer, he said.

They play rock music that tends to lean on the heavier side, Smith said, and he hopes that the lyrics are as useful to the people who hear them as they are for him to write and perform them.

The Wandering play their original music and the occasional cover song at venues such as Monstercade in Winton-Salem, North Carolina, Pizza Den in Salem and Hollywood Cinema in Martinsville, and in January they will play at Funky’s Arcade Bar in Danville.

Shipwrecked Mind is a “collective artist project,” according to Jake Belton, who started the band in 2019. The group has members phase in and out but has two core members in Belton and Angus Hobson. They play alternative country and new Americana with a blend of punk mixed in as well.

Belton will perform solo at the concert.

Belton said that Smith invited him to join the benefit show after he heard Belton play at an open mic night and one of his songs got stuck in Smith’s head.

Shipwrecked Mind will have an album of original songs coming out in the spring, called “Finally Free,” Belton said.

Lonesome Bones plays rock and roll music, and the front man is Joshua Jones, accompanied by McCall.

Midnite Massacre, fronted by guitar player Josh “Raven Shadow” Williams of Stuart, is a hard rock and shock rock band, which is a combination of rock music and heavy metal. The other members are Brandon “Vincent Rains” King of Claudville on keyboard; Stephen “Midnite” Holcomb of Thurmond, N.C., on vocals; Joe “Marshall Lawless” Marshall of Ararat on bass and Dustin “Dee Kendrixx” Hooker of Claudville on drums.

All of the food donations from the event will be given to a food bank, though Smith said he hasn’t decided yet which one. He chose food banks because of many reasons, one of which being that he has depended on one before and knows that they serve people who are in need.

All of the monetary donations will go towards supporting local music, he said.

“I think it’s nice to be able to give back to the community,” Smith said.

The concert is Smith’s second benefit entertainment event this month. A showing of “39 Ghosts,” a parody film of traditional haunted house movies, was Saturday at Hollywood Cinema.

Tickets are at https://thewandering.ticketleap.com/.