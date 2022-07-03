Roe v. Wade reaction

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned a 49-year-old decision that recognizes a woman’s constitutional right to abortion, people in Martinsville and Henry County are making their feelings known on the matter.

Wren Williams (R-Stuart) represents Virginia’s 9th District in the State House of Delegates. Within hours of the ruling on June 24 he issued this statement:

“There is so much joy in this moment. Across three generations, pro-life Americans have prayed, marched, served, contributed and campaigned so that unborn children can be recognized for who they are: precious gifts from God who are made in his image and worthy of every protection.

This is the biggest win for life, liberty and limited government—and Goodness—that we have ever seen in America, since the Emancipation and the fall of Jim Crow. I applaud the justices for standing firm in their opinion, in the face of a historic leak attacking SCOTUS’s integrity, a failed assassination attempt, and relentless pressure and threats from the media, Democrat politicians, and far-left activists.

In its Majority Decision, the Supreme Court recognizes the evident truth that Roe vs. Wade was wrongly decided and that abortion was never a ‘constitutional right.’ The iron curtain of death has crumbled. In America today, the people and their representatives now have the power to protect unborn children. This will go down as one of the greatest days in American history.”

There was no official comment from delegates Danny Marshall (R-Danville) or Les Adams (R-Chatham).

State Senator Bill Stanley (R-Moneta) did not offer a personal comment, but did share a statement by the Virginia Senate Republican Caucus on his Facebook page.

“Reaffirming the Constitution of the United States, today’s Supreme Court decision returns to the people, through their elected representatives in the states, decisions regarding the protections of human life, specifically unborn children and their mothers,” the statement read. “This reversal of the Court’s previous decisions undoubtedly will result in lawmakers of both parties introducing legislation for the General Assembly to consider during its 2023 regular session.”

Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced plans to seek a bipartisan coalition to change the state’s abortion laws.

“The Supreme Court of the United States has rightfully returned power to the people and their elected representatives in the states,” the Governor said in a statement. “I’m proud to be a pro-life governor and plan to take every action I can to protect life.”

State senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Democrats, took a different position.

“This decision flies in the face of decades of precedent protecting women’s rights to make fundamental personal decisions without needless government interference,” Kaine tweeted on the night of the reversal. “Congress must act now to protect those rights. We’re not going to give up on this.”

Warner said the decision jeopardized the health and autonomy of millions of American women and turned back the clock on nearly 50 years of settled and reaffirmed law.

“This decision will take control over personal health care decisions away from individuals and give it to politicians in state legislatures across the country,” Warner said in a statement. “I am heartbroken for the generations of women who now have fewer rights than when they were born, many of whom will be forced into life-threatening or prohibitively expensive circumstances to access health care as a result of this radical decision.”

Warner pledged to continue working to protect needed access to safe, legal abortion.

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) called Roe v. Wade a “constitutional error that has produced decades of tragedy.”

“The Supreme Court got the law right today in Dobbs,” Griffith said in a statement after the decision. “The Court has returned to the individual states the ability to make their own decisions on this issue. Our task going forward from this decision is to carry on the hard, but rewarding work of building a culture that protects, respects and cherishes life.”

Healthcare’s response

The Bulletin reached out multiple times to the Pregnancy Care Center—Martinsville and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) without immediate response.

On Friday, VDH Public Information Officer Linda Scarborough declined to comment and referred the Bulletin to the Governor’s Office. Late Friday the VDH followed with an emailed response that simply contained a link to the Governor’s statement.

Dr. Makunda Abdul-Mbacke graduated from Yale University medical school in 1998 and is affiliated with Sovah Health—Martinsville. She has over 24 years experience in the medical field and has a practice in Ridgeway.

“First let’s be clear that this isn’t about pro-life, but pro-birth. The differences are a mile long,” wrote Abdul-Mbacke. “This country does little to support children and families. A third of children in the U.S. live in poverty and that number is half for Martinsville and Henry County. If we really cared for mothers and children, many would not be in poverty or have to choose their child or their career.”

Abdul-Mbacke explained that in developed countries like the United Kingdom, new mothers are provided up to 39 weeks of paid leave, but in the U.S. it’s only six to eight weeks and usually without compensation.

“Most abortions in America are performed on women in their 20s and 30s who have already had kids and they are seeking termination services because they cannot afford more children,” wrote Abdul-Mbacke. “So no, I would never support the pro-birth movement because it reduces women to chattel with no rights over when they choose to procreate.”

Abdul-Mbacke called the community of Martinsville and Henry County to action by voting this November.

“We need to vote because women’s rights hang in the balance this November in our state,” Abdul-Mbacke wrote. “We need to send back to Richmond candidates who support women’s autonomy. In our area, neither Sovah or UNC Rockingham perform termination services so it is not a service I have ever offered. However, I have counseled hundreds of women over the years about all of their options including adoption and termination. This has included Black, white, rich, poor and everything in-between.”

Abdul-Mbacke referred to terminating a pregnancy as a “deeply personal decision that no one really wants to make,” but for those that choose to abort, they are referred to Roanoke or Greensboro with the understanding that they will have to pay for the services because insurance companies rarely cover the procedure.

“Abortions will not end,” said Abdul-Mbacke. “The Court’s ruling means safe abortions will end especially if doctors are criminalized. More women will die, plain and simple.”

Protestors

Protests against the Supreme Court decision were set on social media to occur at the Walgreens on Greensboro Road and the Hardee’s on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. each day.

The Bulletin visited both sites on Tuesday at noon and found no one. On Thursday no one was at Walgreens, but three protesters were found at Hardee’s.

“We got here at about 4:30,” said Benjamin Compton-Lawson. “This is the second protest that we’ve done this year for abortion rights and reproductive rights.”

Compton-Lawson felt good about his participation and noted that they had received more positive responses from passers-by than expected, but the reaction wasn’t one-sided.

“Murderers, a truck full of boys called us ‘gay’ which was funny because I am gay, or bisexual, but you get the point. We had people shout at us ‘read your bibles,’ people revving up their bike engines so much it hurt your ears,” said Compton-Lawson. “Still, it was no where near the negative reaction we got when we protested for Black Lives Matter.”

Melody Cartwright lives in Martinsville and said she had been out and protested on Tuesday and was back again on Thursday.

“I graduated in 1975 from Martinsville High School and Roe v. Wade was the law of the land in 1973, so all my life I’ve had that federal constitutional protection,” said Cartwright. “We knew it was going to happen, they loaded the court and Trump had a big part of that, but so did the Democrats. They didn’t fight as viciously as the Republicans did. When you fight hard, you win.”

Cartwright said she believed that all women, but mostly women of color and poor women, would feel the brunt of the effect.

“I’m very upset about it and I hope we can reverse it, but I’m afraid it’s going to take a lot of fight,” Cartwright said. “Obama came in and said he was going to codify it and they didn’t get it done.”

Codifying Roe v. Wade would mean passing a law that would affirm a pregnant woman’s right to an abortion without undue interference, according to Linda McClain, a Boston University law professor.

“The cars beeping are just as much as the ones flipping us off,” said Chandler Roberts of Ridgeway. “This is what you expect when capitalism gets to a stage like this. It corrodes into fascism and obviously the Democrats have had years to codify it, but it works better in their favor if they can say ‘vote for us or you’ll lose your rights;’ it’s the lesser evil.”

Roberts said there was no left-wing in politics in the U.S., only a center-right and a far-right.

“It looks like the far-right is going to take over in the majority position in government because the center-right is crap, pretty much,” Roberts said.

A look ahead

After 30 years of declining numbers, the past three years ending in 2020 have seen an eight percent increase in abortions across the United States, according to a report released by the Guttmacher Institute last month.

At a post-legislative update sponsored by the Martinsville—Henry County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, the Bulletin asked the legislators to comment about the historic Supreme Court action that has resulted in protests across the country.

“We don’t know yet what to anticipate from the Governor’s Office before the House and the Senate start drafting legislation,” said Marshall. “What I know is what I’ve seen in the press; there is no outline of what will happen. I guess we’ll have to stay tuned and watch for more press releases.”

Adams had already left the meeting because he was due in court and Chamber President Lisa Watkins, who moderated the event, moved to the next question, preventing Williams from offering a response.

But earlier during his presentation, Williams referred to the matter.

“As for Roe v. Wade, I’m pro-life and there is a pro-choice Libertarian from Floyd challenging me,” Williams said. “I’m the only pro-life candidate in this race.”

Williams said he introduced the ‘born-alive’ bill that would protect babies after failed abortions.

“I felt it was important once the child leaves the mother’s body, then we can protect the child,” Williams said.

Whatever legislative change is ultimately introduced, Williams has promised his constituents that they can depend on him to support a ban on abortion in Virginia.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt. Monique Holland, a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin, contributed to this report.

