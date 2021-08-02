Roof fire at Southern Finishing in Martinsville quickly brought under control

A fire that broke out Monday on the roof of Southern Finishing in Martinsville was quickly brought under control.

Shortly before 4 p.m. a passerby saw smoke coming from the roof of Southern Finishing at 801 E. Church Street and called the 911 Communications Center.

A second report came from a firefighter in his personal vehicle who described "heavy black smoke showing."

Martinsville Fire and EMS responded to the scene and determined the fire was confined to the roof toward the rear of the building.

Henry County Public Safety responded, and the Dyers Store Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene in case backup was needed.

The fire was brought under control, and radio traffic from firefighters on the roof indicated that the fire likely started from debris that came from a nearby smokestack.

They determined that the fire was contained before it was able to penetrate the roof, saving the need to cut the roof membrane in order to insure the fire was extinguished.

Watt Street was closed to traffic while firefighters fought the blaze.

The scene was cleared before 5 p.m.

