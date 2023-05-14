Look out for expanded activities and the "strongest band lineup" yet, according to organizers, at Rooster Walk 13.

The festival was started in memory of the late Edwin “The Rooster” Penn and Walker Shank who graduated from Martinsville High School in 2000 with Rooster Walk Co-founders Johnny Buck and William Baptist.

Though Baptist left the Rooster Walk staff before the 2022 festival, Buck remains at the helm as executive director. The only other year-round employee is Doug Wasson as director of operations and venue. Year-round contractors are Marketing Director Jessica Wilson and Director of Logistics Chris Prutting.

As well as the music, the festival features a variety of activities, such as kids’ activities, craft beer, food and drink vendors, art, kayak and hiking tours, bike rides, yoga and a disc golf course.

A portion of proceeds from ticket sales are donated to local and regional charities including the Penn-Shank Memorial Endowment Scholarship Fund for students at Martinsville High School and the Rooster Walk Instrument Program for band students in local schools.

Since 2009 Rooster Walk Inc. has donated more than $286,000 to local and regional charities.

New this year will be pedal boats for rent on the pond, river floats on the Smith River, hikes through Buffalo Mountain Adventures and guided fly-fishing trips on the Smith River through Smith River Outfitters, Buck said. River floats and fly-fishing trips need to be reserved in advance at roosterwalk.com.

Buck said another new experience this year will be an open jam session each day for anyone that wants to bring an instrument and join. Open jam was added for one day last year and its popularity brought it back for 2023 on a larger scale. Each day will have a different theme such as bluegrass, blues and rock.

“It’s hard to say one thing,” Buck said about what is most exciting about this year’s festival. “I’m really excited about the band lineup and how it came together this year. I think it may be the strongest band lineup top to bottom we’ve ever had at Rooster Walk.”

“I’m really excited about the tremendous response we’ve had from the public,” Buck added. “It should be our best attended Rooster Walk ever ... Just excited to get back at Pop’s Farm with the extended Rooster Walk family.”

There are around 300 staff members and over 200 volunteers for the festival this year, Buck said.

He recommends that if someone is new to Rooster Walk, they should take the time to explore the festival venue and thoroughly read the informational booklets on everything that goes on at Rooster Walk. If someone brings children, he recommends they check out the Kids’ Coop.

One performance that Buck said attendees should definitely make sure to see is the Rooster Walk House Band made up of the artists at large.

“That’s one that is a set not to miss but it’s a little bit under the radar because Rooster Walk House Band is not a famous band name,” Buck said. “But it's nationally touring musicians who are incredibly talented at their particular instrument.”

There will be both on- and off-site parking. On-site parking passes must be purchased in advance as none will be sold during the festival. Off-site parking will be at 1113 Centerville Road in Axton and in the Druid Hills Shopping Center lot besides Tequila’s Sports Bar & Grill, 1051 Spruce St.

Though there is no Martinsville hotel partner this year, but the Comfort Inn and Suites in Danville will offer a special rate of $120 plus tax nightly room rate on a two-queen-bed room or $144 plus tax rate on a King-bed room when Rooster Walk is mentioned.

There will be shuttles from the Danville hotel and the Martinsville and Axton sites on a constant loop from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. on May 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. on May 26 and 27 and from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. on May 28. The festival offers primitive tent camping to all general admission ticket holders and VIP or general admission glamping tents when purchased.

The Rooster Walk 13 band lineup is: Greensky Bluegrass ft. Holly Bowling, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, The Marshall Tucker Band, Neal Francis, Kitchen Dwellers, Doom Flamingo, Trouble No More, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, The Lil Smokies, ORGŌNE, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Brandon ‘Taz’ Niederauer, Dangermuffin, AAL Ron Holloway, AAL Jeff Sipe, AAL Josh Shilling, AAL Erin Lunsford, AAL Wallace Mullinax, AAL Robby Carden, AAL Jake Dempsey, Neighbor, Mike & The Moonpies, Kelsey Waldon, The Stews, Crawford & Power, Jon Stickley Trio, Erin & The Wildfire, Sol Driven Train, The Judy Chops, Songs From The Road Band, Dave Eggar Band, Sneezy, The Jared Stout Band, Cristina Vane, Empire Strikes Brass, Into The Fog, The Wilson Springs Hotel, Isaac Hadden Organ Trio, TC Carter Band, Sanctum Sully, Blue Cactus, Rob Cheatham and Co., Big Fat Gap, Jules & The Agreeables, Oh, Christopher, P&HCC Jazz, Pirates of the Piedmont and JAM Program.

Food vendors will be: Bangin’ Pies, CJ’s Kettle Corn, Daily Grind, Grateful Glizzys, Lost Highway Pizza, Monique’s Crepes, Paper Dragon, Homestead Creamery ice cream, Roti Rolls, Sexi Mexi, Sugar Shack and Village Juice.

The festival will be from May 25-28 at Pop’s Farm, 675 Hobson Road in Axton. Tickets and additional information are available at roosterwalk.com. Children 12 years of age or younger are admitted free with an adult.