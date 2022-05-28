Rooster Walk endures through rain

The 2022 return of the full Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival started off with a kick on Thursday and will run through Sunday.

Though the week has been extremely rocky weather-wise, with light to moderate rain showers almost every day, that hasn’t stopped the thousands of festival-goers from camping, socializing and listening to music at Rooster Walk.

People of all ages are at the festival, from little kids playing on swings to adults listening to music and drinking beers. The festival also has spaces for people to bring their own seating and to hang up portable hammocks for a comfortable spot to view the music and relax.

Steve Waldrop of Crozet said that this is his fourth time coming to Rooster Walk. He said that he didn’t come to the Rooster Walk Reunion but came the last year before the pandemic put a temporary pause on the festival.

“I love it,” Waldrop said. “Great people, good music.” Waldrop is camping all for days of the festival and said that his favorite band of the whole festival is always “the one I’m watching currently.”

Natalie Bias of Charlottesville has been to three Rooster Walks. She said she learned about the festival from her father, who hasn't missed one yet. Bias daughter, Juniper, who is almost 2.

“This is the one for kids," she said. “It’s great, it’s really good. I think that it is a breath of fresh air and a break from all the pretty horrific news cycles.”

She said that she doesn’t have a favorite band, but rather likes the experience of finding new music and bands that she grows to like each time attending Rooster Walk.

Suzanne Smith, who is attending her second Rooster Walk, said, “It’s great.” She attends the festival with a big group of friends and family. She lives in Rocky Mount, and some of her friends come from as far as Fredericksburg.

The bands she said that she had been looking forward to are Big Daddy Love, Moon Taxi and Tad Benoit. She also said that she is excited to hear Crawford & Power, because the band is from the same county as she is.

Smith heard about Rooster Walk through both her festival friends and from her mother.

Clara Heaton of Roanoke is attending her second Rooster Walk this year and is manning an art gallery tent with Jamie Phillips and Hannah Penninger.

One of the features of the tent is a large board that is available for anyone to paint on. Heaton said that Rooster Walk donated the board, and that is what was decided to do with it.

She said that at first people were hesitant to come up and paint, but once a few kids started, others followed suit.

“Paint’s non-exclusive,” said Heaton. She said that the board allows people to make a “story you can connect to everywhere.”

“I love chickens,” Heaton said about her favorite thing about Rooster Walk. “We’re all just a bunch of birds.”

Austin Lilley, a Rooster Walk employee, is working her second Rooster Walk including Rooster Walk Reunion last year. She volunteered several times before she was eventually upgraded from a “friend” staff shirt to a “family” staff shirt.

Her favorite thing about working at the festival is the people she gets to work with and the “really good friends” she has made. She compared working the festival to getting to hang out with her friends and “getting paid to be somewhere that I want to come.”

The staff works all four days but Lilley said that when there is a band that someone wants to see they cover for each other so that everyone gets to enjoy the music. One performance that she said she is looking forward to seeing is Tad Benoit.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.