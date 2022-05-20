Rooster Walk returns after pandemic

The first full return of Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival after COVID will take place Thursday through Sunday, May 30, at Pop’s Farm in Axton.

Last year in October, Rooster Walk Reunion was held as a scaled-down version of the annual festival, but “this is the first Rooster Walk and Arts Festival since 2018,” Rooster Walk Executive Director Johnny Buck said.

“There have been a lot of new challenges” after the pandemic shut down, Buck said. He said that while everyone was greatly affected by the pandemic, the live music industry had almost a complete shutdown and when music events went away for a year in a half, people who normally worked music events had to find new sources of income.

Coming out of COVID, he said, some of those people are no longer able to work those events, such as Rooster Walk, like they used to be. “Either they have a new full time job that doesn’t have the flexibility or maybe they just realized that they really enjoyed spending more time at home and don’t want to work as many music events as they used to,” he said.

Buck said that the cost of supplies, bands, contractors and other expenses has gone up across the board, creating a tremendous increase in the cost of putting on the festival.

The leaving of Rooster Walk co-founder and Chief Operating Officer William Baptist, who Buck said had his hand in planning several different aspects of the festival, has been another challenge, he added.

“It’s definitely been a learning curve in trying to put on the event for the first time in three years and not having William’s institutional knowledge here on hand,” Buck said.

The 12th annual festival will feature around 50 bands on six stages, a selection of food and craft vendors, activities for kids, outdoor activities, on-site camping, glamping and many beverage choices over the course of four days.

“We’re projected to have the biggest crowd we’ve ever had at a Rooster Walk,” Buck said. “We’re really excited about that … Some of that is band line up … can’t say it’s a hundred percent related to just folks getting out of the COVID restrictions, but it certainly plays a part in things.”

Performers will include Grace Potter, Little Feat, Lettuce, Moon Taxi, BIG Something, Tab Benoit, Andy Frasco & the U.N., The War and Treaty, Fruition, Sammy Rae & the Friends, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Kendall Street Company, Yarn, Ryan Montbleau, Town Mountain, Mountain Heart, The Nude Party, Mike & the Moonpies, The Wooks, Fireside Collective, Sol Driven Train, Crawford & Power, Daniel Donato, Los Colognes, Caitlin Krisko & the Broadcast, Dead Reckoning, Isaac Hadden Organ Trio, TK & the Holy Know-Nothings, Disco Risque, Sanctum Sully, The Wilson Springs Hotel, Striking Copper, Into the Fog, The Stews, Pumphouse Blues, TC Carter Band, Big Fat Gap, Goodfellers, After Jack, Jules & the Agreeables, McGee Family Band, DJ What and Pirates of the Piedmont.

The festival will also feature five artists-at-large who will play as one band, performing a different themed set on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Those musicians are Ron Holloway who plays the saxophone, John Bryant on drums, Josh Shilling on keyboard, Roosevelt Collier on pedal steel and Wallace Mullinax on guitar.

Full meal vendors will be Hylton Wood Cook Grilling, I’ll Meet You at the Jubilee, Lazy Bulldog, Lost Highway Pizza, Paper Dragon, Sexi Mexi, Snack Wagon and Sugar Shack.

Specialty food vendors will be Chatham Slush, The Daily Grind, Field Day Juice Roanoke, Jerky Hut and Sangha Tea.

Outdoors venders will be BW Stone Welding, Chain of Fools, Chums Inc, Explore Disc Golf/Gear Grove, MotoSport Roanoke, Slacklibrium and Walkabout Outfitters.

Healing arts vendors will be Albemarle Cannabis Co., Cam’s Touch of Heaven, Honey B Reiki and The Wellness Bar: Uptown.

Arts, crafts and other vendors will be A Little Bit Hippy, AlterNatives Boutique, Dillinger Tie Dye, Culture Cross, Hand Eye Heart Designs, Hollydays Creations Face and Body Art, HoloRhythm, Hooked Productions, Jada Bean Art, Jewelry by Cathy Gus, Lost Girls Creations, Mellow Mood Creations, Performing Arts Gallery, Psychedelic Shack, Sabai Sabai, Stoned Beautiful, SunflowerRider and Wild Sparrow Strings.

Non-profit organizations in attendance will be American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge, Harvester Performance Center, Martinsville Tourism and SPCA.

Rooster Walk is also offering free shuttling for each day of the festival from Quality Inn – Dutch Inn and Comfort Inn & Suites via a sponsorship by VisitMartinsville.com. The shuttle will pick up and drop off near the entrance of the venue at Gate 2, and shuttle hours can be found on the Rooster Walk website, roosterwalk.com.

On Saturday, May 28, Rooster Walk is offering the reoccurring tradition of Brunch, Ballads & Beer. Josh Shilling, Ryan Montbleau and Juliana MacDowell will perform storytelling sets and all the proceeds will go towards the Rooster Walk Music Instrument Program in local public schools. Tickets are $75 and 100 are available. The food will be from Pickle & Ash and New Belgium Brewing Co. will provide a special brunch brew.

Tickets vary in price depending on days of attendance and camping options and can be purchased online at roosterwalk.com.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

