Ropes teams deployed in search for missing Primland Resort guest

The search for a missing guest from Primland Resort in Meadows of Dan enters its fourth day as specialized ropes teams have arrived and expanded the full scale efforts to find Bruce Rubin, 61, who went jogging about 11 a.m. Friday and never returned.

"Because of the rugged terrain and great elevation changes, specialized ropes teams throughout the region are being utilized," Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said.

Smith said the 911 communications center received a call from Primland reporting Rubin missing at 7:20 p.m. on Friday.

First responders, volunteers and search-and-rescue teams gathered at the resort and began searching Friday night and have continued since.

"The search will continued on Tuesday," Smith said. "We are exploring any and all potential leads at this point, and we have the Virginia Department of Emergency Management directing the large-scale search effort."

Primland Resort, at 2000 Busted Rock Road in Meadows of Dan, is self-described as a private estate located on its own 12,000-acre mountain complete with log cabins and "treehouses perched above the Dan River Gorge."