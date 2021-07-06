Ropes teams deployed in search for missing Primland Resort guest

The search for a missing guest from Primland Resort in Meadows of Dan enters its fourth day as specialized ropes teams have arrived and expanded the full scale efforts to find Bruce Rubin, 61, who went jogging about 11 a.m. Friday and never returned.
"Because of the rugged terrain and great elevation changes, specialized ropes teams throughout the region are being utilized," Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said.
Smith said the 911 communications center received a call from Primland reporting Rubin missing at 7:20 p.m. on Friday.
First responders, volunteers and search-and-rescue teams gathered at the resort and began searching Friday night and have continued since.
"The search will continued on Tuesday," Smith said. "We are exploring any and all potential leads at this point, and we have the Virginia Department of Emergency Management directing the large-scale search effort."
Primland Resort, at 2000 Busted Rock Road in Meadows of Dan, is self-described as a private estate located on its own 12,000-acre mountain complete with log cabins and "treehouses perched above the Dan River Gorge."
The VDEM is being assisted by multiple volunteer and fire-and-rescue agencies in Virginia and North Carolina, the Virginia State Police and the sheriff's offices of Patrick and Carroll counties.
A man from Dobson, N.C., died at the resort in 2010 when he fell more than 100 feet from the ledge of an overlook.
Smith said Fred McKinley Sidden, 82, apparently lost his balance while posing for a picture. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Steve Allen, the Patrick County emergency-services coordinator, said at the time that Primland had a good safety record and there have been no other similar reports since that time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Investigator Oscar Tejeda at 276-694-3161 or Primland Resort at 276-222-3825.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him
@billdwyatt.