Before a crowd of several dozen well-wishers, Natalie Hodge on Tuesday cut the ribbon on her new studio for Rudy's Girl Media, at 30 W. Main St.

Rudy's Girl Media is known for its production of "Hometown Hustle" which just finished its second season, but the company is also pushing out other content such as its "On the Spot" series and plans to offer other services in the near future, Hodge said.

Hodge said it was tough to come back to Martinsville after living in places such as New York and think about opening a media production business in a place where media production didn't exist.

'It has taken the efforts of so many," Hodge said, including the residents and organizations that have supported Rudy's Girl Media "through the years as we've dared to dream a bigger dream for the community."

Along with the in-house content they already make, Hodge said, they also make content for different organizations, such as a capital campaign video for The Advancement Foundation, content for Pathfinders Resources in Danville and others.

The media company will also invite people into its studio for classes on subjects such as producing digital content, confidence building, public speaking and more.

"All of those things to support community creatives in their journey," Hodge said.

The ribbon cutting on Tuesday for the opening was attended by a crowd of over 50 people at the start of the ceremony, and more visitors arrived throughout the day until 5 p.m.

"It's overwhelming in the most amazing way that people care about what we're doing and care about us," Hodge said. "This is what you get in community like this ... people just love being a part of good things going on. My heart is filled."

The studio will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and appointments can be made as well. For more information visit rudysgirl.com, email info@rudysgirl.com or visit the Rudy's Girl Media Facebook page.