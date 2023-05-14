Patrick County Public Schools (PCPS) Superintendent Jason Wood says PCPS spends least on administration in region and is ranked highest.

“I just want to do a little budget breakdown. There’s been some questions about the budget process,” Wood said. “We are still waiting on a state budget.”

He said contracts that contain a 5% raise minimum would be sent out soon to employees. “And if we get a very pro-education budget from the General Assembly, we hope to also revise our salary scales, and that should also increase even more for our staff,” Wood said.

He said the budget from the state is estimated to come around June 20.

For the budget, 72% of revenue comes from the state, 19% comes from the locality, 7% comes from federal and 2% comes from other things like grants. The expenditure breakdown of the budget is 52% to salaries, 22% to benefits and 26% to other operating costs.

“There’s always the question about this time of how we are spending our money and I just want to reassure everyone: We follow the VSBA [Virginia School Boards Association] spending guidelines,” Wood said.

Those guidelines from the state recommend that school systems spend 60-65% for instruction and PCPS spends 64%; 10-15% for facilities and PCPS spends 15%; 3-5% for technology and PCPS spends 6%; 3-5% for transportation and PCPS spends 7% due to spread out location of schools; and 6-10% for administration and PCPS spends 4%.

“We are much smaller in administrative size and team,” Wood said. “We are able to do a lot with the great administrators we have in Patrick County.” In comparison, Wood said, Floyd spends 8%, Martinsville City spends 8%, Carroll County spends 7% and Henry County spends 10%.

“We are the highest performing in the region, yet we have the smallest administrative staff,” Wood added. PCPS is ranked highest in the region and seventh in the state of Virginia.

“I just want everyone to feel reassured that we are spending the funds that we receive appropriately and within the guidelines that were presented by the Virginia School Boards Association,” Wood said.

In other matters at the May 11 board meeting:

The board approved the personnel report. Hires included Stacey Valentine as teacher at Meadows of Dan Elementary School (MODE), Kimberly Draper as teacher at Patrick Spring Primary School (PSPS), Jessica Duffy as teacher at Stuart Elementary School (SES) and David Nestor as bus driver substitute. Transfers included Amy Steele from teacher at Patrick County High School (PCHS) to media specialist at Blue Ridge Elementary School (BRES) and Woolwine Elementary School (WES), Shelby Bryant from SPED teacher assistant to technology teacher assistant at PSPS and Tyger Curry from part time to full time cafeteria worker at PCHS. Resignations included: Jonathan Andy Stanley as SPED teacher at BRES, Christopher Quance as school counselor at PCHS and Misty Moore as cafeteria worker at SES. Elizabeth Oldfield-Hall retired as SPED teacher at BRES.

The board approved a motion to extend Wood’s contract for a maximum of four years, until June 30, 2027.

Wood told the board that PCPS has been ranked top 100 in Wise Testing.

The board approved the consent agenda containing the minutes from the April meeting, the financial report, regular invoices and the capital improvement list.

The board approved PCPS Assistant Superintendent Shannon Brown as the authorized person to sign Virginia Department of Education reports, documents, requisitions and other official correspondence in the absence of the division superintendent, Wood.

The board approved the Regional Migrant Participation Certification that will allow PCPS to participate and receive funding for migrant students from the Title I, Part C, Education of Migratory Children Application for the Southwest Region.