Rupe remembered: "Rupe Dalton Retrospective" and “The World Beside the Rails” on exhibit at Piedmont Arts

The Piedmont Arts galleries are overflowing with exhibits from photography to paintings and even guitars that will be up for viewing to museum patrons until March 18.

An exhibit of Henry County native the late Rodney Scott “Rupe” Dalton’s airbrush art was featured. The collection, ”Rupe Dalton Retrospective,” contains hyper realistic airbrush paintings, all of which include people.

Dalton was a barber by trade, and his art portrays scenes of the everyday life of his friends, family and neighbors to “speak of traditions of many Black southern families,” Piedmont Arts Executive Director Heidi Pinkston said.

Dalton's art on display at FAHI

In this Bulletin file photo from 2016, art pieces by acclaimed local artist the late Rodney “Rupe” Dalton on display at FAHI are “First Shave of Da Day” (oil and acrylic), “Louis Armstrong” (acrylic) and “Recess” (acrylic airbrush).

Dalton died on Jan. 9, 2022, and his wife, Marcella Penn Dalton and brother Kelvin Muhammad, along with other friends and family, talked about him open house.

“My husband was indeed the best airbrush artist I believe I’ve ever seen,” Dalton said. The couple were married for 35 years.

Marcella Penn Dalton

Marcella Penn Dalton talks about her late husband Rodney Scott “Rupe” Dalton and his artwork.

Dalton said the her husband loved painting pictures of “old stuff” because “one day nobody would even remember what went on back then.” That included old cars and houses, she added.

“He always had a big heart and everything and he will be truly missed,” Dalton said. “But his artwork will live on.”

Dalton, Tsaklis take lead in Expressions

In this 2013 Bulletin file photo, “Purity” by Rupe Dalton won Expressions’ Berry-Elliot Realtors Best in Show Award.

Prints of his artwork will be available for purchase once the gallery is closed, she said.

Dalton sold off several of his paintings in the fall of 2021. He told the Bulletin at the time that he was doing that to invest in having quality prints made of his works.

“It’s been a rough year, but we said that we wanted to have something special for Rupe,” Muhammad said. “He had so much passion in his artwork.”

Kelvin Muhammad and Marcella Penn Dalton

Rodney Scott “Rupe” Dalton’s brother Kelvin Muhammad (from left) and his wife Marcella Penn Dalton attend the open house at Piedmont Arts.

Muhammad said that each of the paintings “signify an era in his [Dalton’s] life” and “he longed for the day that people would recognize and appreciate his art.”

He said his brother sometimes let him see a short bit of his artistic process, but he was quickly kicked out of the room because he talked too much and his brother would “get nothing done.”

“We love him and we miss him dearly,” Muhammad said.

Rodney Scott "Rupe" Dalton

Dalton

A never-before-seen painting of Dalton’s was unveiled. It shows a man playing a guitar and wearing sunglasses.

Cindy Edgerton said that she would like to have been able to see Dalton paint one of his pieces to see how his airbrush paintings were created and that her favorite painting was an incredibly realistic piece of a man drinking water.

When it came to art contests, said Joe Williams, a former interim director of Piedmont Arts, “Whenever Rupe would enter a piece, everybody would kind of take a deep breath. Rupe always got first place, but there was a reason for it.”

Forsyth

“The World Beside the Rails” exhibit on the mezzanine features the work of the late Robert “Bobby” Wright Forsyth IV. His photography focuses on the natural world and the mechanical world. His work showcases scenes of animals in nature, railroad tracks and a few miscellaneous scenes like a reflection in a puddle in a street.

Forsyth's pictures

Robert “Bobby” Wright Forsyth IV’s pictures are a mixture of the natural and mechanical worlds.

Forsyth died in 2021 but his cousin Bob Bushnell, brother John Forsyth and around 30 of his family members were present at the gallery opening.

“Bobby and I were pretty tight growing up,” Bushnell said. The two were double cousins; Bushnell’s mother’s brother married his father’s sister and both were named Robert after their grandfather, Bushnell’s maternal and Forsyth’s paternal.

Bob Bushnell

Bob Bushnell, Robert “Bobby” Wright Forsyth IV's cousin, speaks about growing up with Forsyth and his photography.

“We had a lot of crazy adventures,” Bushnell said, including Grateful Dead concerts, trips to San Francisco and Chicago and many more.

“He’s the strongest man I ever met,” Bushnell said. “He had a brain as powerful as his body … He didn’t much like traditional education, but if he got into something he devoured it.”

“He got into photography, which was a really good thing because this guy, this football star, has an eye, or had an eye for beauty and balance of nature,” Bushnell said. “He took some grand pictures.”

“The World Beside the Rails”

“The World Beside the Rails” is displayed on the mezzanine at Piedmont Arts until March 18.

“He left behind really great memories … and some marvelous pictures,” he added.

Piedmont Arts is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are two other exhibits currently open: “Hanging Tree Guitars” and Photographs by Rocky Wall.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

“My husband was indeed the best airbrush artist I believe I’ve ever seen.”

-- Marcella Penn Dalton

