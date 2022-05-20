SALT Council and BBB warn against scams

When a Better Business Bureau representative asked a room of about 40 people how many had encountered a scam in the last 7 days, almost every hand in the room went up, and many people verbally agreed as well.

The Martinsville-Henry County S.A.L.T. Council held its first in person seminar since Feb. 2020 on scams against older adult Wednesday in the Henry County Administration Building.

S.A.L.T. stands for Seniors and Law Enforcement Together, and in the spirit of the name Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry, Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady, Martinsville Police Deputy Robert Fincher and several other law enforcement officers from the different police departments were present.

The Summerlin meeting room was full of around 40 people ready to learn what Community Outreach and Marketing Support Specialist for the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Riley Ginger had to say about tips for avoiding scams for older adults.

“My job is to come and educate folks like you about scams and other issues that are plaguing and affecting our community,” Ginger said. She said that the BBB is an “unbiased, nonprofit, private organization” that has offices all across the county.

BBB Serving Western Virginia serves a 32-county area that includes Martinsville and Henry County, Ginger said. They provide resources with news, tips, scam updates and alerts, education programs and studies on popular scams and charity reviews.

Ginger said that older adults are more likely to lose money to scammers and that a risk report by the BBB in 2021 found that the median dollar loss for people age 65 and over was $200.

She said that the top reasons for individuals engaging in scams were: the scam seemed official, the individual was under pressure, the scammer was nice, the individual did not want to miss out and the scammer knew the individual’s personal information.

Ginger added that scams don’t just affect the victim financially but also in other ways. They can cause people to lose time, confidence and peace of mind, personal information, financial and credit health and potential earnings.

She also offered a list of the top 10 tips for avoiding scams: Never send money to someone you haven’t met face to face, don’t click on links or attachments unless you know what they are, don’t believe everything you see, don’t buy online unless the transaction is secure, be cautious of anyone you’ve met online, never share personally identifiable information, don’t be pressured, use secure and traceable transactions, have proper identification of parties involved, check licensing and insurance and be cautious about what you post on social media.

Once someone has already been scammed, Ginger said, follow these steps: File a police report, contact credit card companies and banks, check with your post office, contact creditors and credit bureaus’ fraud departments and ask for copies of your credit report.

After Ginger’s presentation, Fincher stood up to give an update on a popular scam that is happening in the MHC community that he said he likes to call “social media marketplace scams.”

This refers to scams taking place over social media, such as Instagram and Facebook, where scammers sell fake items or scam people in other ways using those outlets. Fincher referenced one called the “Martinsville-Henry County Yard Sale” that, majority of the time, has legitimate local sales but recently seen some scammers as well.

To avoid being scammed through this, Fincher said, do not give the money up front, meet people in a safe public place like the Martinsville Municipal Building which has video recording in certain parking spaces, and handle transactions with prepaid and reloadable money cards that do not allow sellers extended access to a bank account.

“On behalf of the sheriff’s office, we will do anything we can to help you,” Perry said. “We want to keep you aware of the scams,” he added and listed some of the following scams for the attendees to be aware of: driveway paving scams, roof damage scams and a specific instance of an app using email verification to access bank accounts.

“If you have a question about anybody reaching out to you about something to do something for you, take the time and give us a call,” Cassady said. “We would much rather you call us and ask us and we find out that it’s nothing to it or they’re legitimate than you be taken advantage of.”

Community Liaison Officer with the Office of the Attorney General of Virginia Matthew Hall briefly spoke before the main speaker started. “We want to protect our seniors who are at a vulnerable point in life … we see more consumer scams in this day and age than we’ve ever seen before,” he said.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

