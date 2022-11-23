Salvation Army holds Thanksgiving Dinner

The Martinsville Salvation Army at 603 Memorial Drive held its Thanksgiving Dinner on Tuesday for anybody who was in need of a warm meal.

Anyone who showed up to the Salvation Army from noon to 2 p.m. was served a Thanksgiving meal of turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, peas, macaroni and cheese and dessert, said Salvation Army Capt. Denise Stewart, who has been at the Martinsville Salvation Army since June.

“Even when we go to the grocery store, we see how much prices have gone up,” Stewart said. “And it has affected how we do things in our household … So, we truly believe you’ve got to feed the body before the body is willing to hear about what the soul needs.”

“If they need a hot meal today, we feel fortunate that we’re able to do that,” Stewart said. “We just trust that the Lord will provide, and He does.”

For the Thanksgiving Dinner they had four volunteers, one staff member and then Stewart and her husband, Gary Stewart. The staff and volunteers make the food and some of it is prepared the night before and then finished the day of.

“People around here have been very generous with their time,” Stewart said. “I’ve got fantastic, awesome volunteers and cooks … They basically take care of the program, I just have to verify numbers and make sure all the volunteer hours are counted.”

Regular volunteer cook Sandra Moore, who rested her feet as she sat down for a brief chat, said she cooked all day Monday and then came back Tuesday morning to finish.

Moore has been volunteering with the Martinsville Salvation Army for two and half years. She said that the reason she volunteers is “for the grace of God and to help people that need it” and because “I love it. I love to cook.”

“She [Moore] wants it to look good, she wants it to taste good and I don’t think I’ve eaten anything that’s not been good since I got here,” Stewart said.

“We cook for 200,” Stewart said. “We initially had tried for 300 but I don’t think we had enough supplies … If people are coming, we’ll just pull stuff out of the pantry and keep cooking.”

This called for the cooking of 10 turkeys to meet that number.

Stewart said they had originally planned to hold the dinner on Wednesday, but heard that another organization was holding its dinner on that date.

Every Wednesday, the Salvation Army serves a hot meal available for anyone to take home. The meal varies week to week, Gary Stewart said, based on different things like what ingredients are at a good price when they go shopping for food.

They feed from 125 to 150 people per week, Denise Stewart said.

Moore, who helped cook the Thanksgiving meal, will be back next Wednesday to help cook the weekly meal. It operates as a drive-through, and there is no inside seating. On Thursdays, the Salvation Army has a grocery giveaway which usually has around 100 families stop by.

“My husband and I, we’re very much ‘let’s feed ‘em’ because then, also we get to know them a little bit,” Denise Stewart said. “When they recognize you and you recognize them, they’re more apt to say ‘Hey, will you pray for me about this’ or ‘I’m struggling with this can you help me’… It makes it more personal.”

Though the Stewarts were both very complimentary of the volunteers they have, Gary Stewart said, “We always need more volunteers … Ring the bells, serve meals.”