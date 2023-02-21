Samirah Mease and Maddy Walker are the two Matildas for the Patrick and Henry Community College (P&HCC) Patriot Player production of “Matilda the Musical.”

“Matilda the Musical” is based on the 1988 novel “Matilda” by Roald Dahl which tells the story of Matilda Wormwood. She is a young girl who loves reading and overcomes obstacles both at home and in school throughout her story.

“It’s really a show for everyone,” P&HCC Coordinator of Campus Life and Fine Arts Devin Pendleton said. “It’s a darker show, but it’s a feel good show, and I think that if any other reason to come out and support it, it’s to support the very talented cast that we have.”

Pendleton said that of the cast of 30 individuals there is at least one representative from each of the elementary, middle and high schools in the area.

The show is full of high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs for the cast, with roles for children as young as eight as well as adults. Auditions for the spring musical began on Feb. 17 and the final cast announcement was made on Sunday.

“We really didn’t see a bad audition,” Pendleton said. The following were selected out of the 40 people who auditioned.

Matilda Wormwood, an imaginative young girl who is clever and has a thirst for learning, will be played by both Samirah Mease and Maddy Walker. The two will rehearse together and then will take turns performing as Matilda half and half, Pendleton said.

Miss Agatha Truchbull, the tyrannical headmistress at Matilda’s school, will be played by Justin Kline and Miss Honey, Matilda’s kindhearted teacher, will be played by Brittany Markuson.

Scott Harmon will play Mrs. Wormwood, Matilda’s uncaring father, and children’s entertainer and Anna Locklear will play Mrs. Wormwood, Matilda’s self-absorbed mother. Mason Calloway will play Bruce and Natalie Moorefield will play Lavender, both Matilda’s classmates.

Hannah Wiggonton will play Ms. Phelps the librarian, Gabe Divers will play father and escapologist and Mia Waddell will play acrobat.

The roles of Amanda, Nigella, Erica, Alice, Hortensia and Tommy will be determined during rehearsal from the Little Kids: Delaney Creech, Lily Evans, Josie Favero, Allie Lacy, Novalee Lambert, Arabella Spencer, Sally Vaughn and Kendra Vipperman.

The Big Kids will be: Kennedy Farris, Isadora Favero, Colby Favero-Wylie, Scott Harmon, Belle Lamonica, Anna Locklear, Joselyn Snow and Mia Waddell. The adult ensemble will be: Jolie Bowyer, Ashley Diaz, Gabe Divers, Erin Givens, Merrie Graham and Megan Greytak.

Musical directors are Amber Kolada and Brett Roden, choreographer is Jane Leizer, stage manager is Morgan Young and director is Devin Pendleton.

“Every time we have an audition I’m blown away by the talent that we have locally, youth and adult,” Pendleton said. “Everyone takes it seriously to participate in a Patriot Players show, you can tell that it’s a big deal to those individuals who audition.”

“We take pride in the quality education and entertainment that the program provides to this community,” He added.

The show will debut at the Walker Fine Arts Theatre April 13-15 at 7 p.m. and April 15 and 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets go on sale March 10 at phccpatriotplayers.com for $15. Tickets will be $20 at the door.