Related to this story

Matilda: Becoming Trunchbull

Matilda: Becoming Trunchbull

Trailer for 'Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical' starring Lashana Lynch, Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, Stephen Graham, Sindhu Vee

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Some of the most notorious serial killers in the US since 1970