Patrick and Henry Community College (P&HCC) student Sarah Wall won first place prize for her business plan to launch an eco-friendly products store.

She won $1,000 at the second annual RISE Collegiate Business Plan Competition hosted on March 23 at Hampden-Sydney College’s Crawley Forum in Farmville.

She competed with seven teams that totaled 12 student-entrepreneurs who presented their business pitches to a panel of judges and ann audience. The students came from P&HCC, Averett University, Hampden-Sydney College and Longwood University.

Her business plan was for an eco-friendly product store in Martinsville called Swam. She plans to use the prize money to help start the business, a release states.

Wall plans to begin by developing the Swam brand with booth events and placing products in other stores such as Made In Martinsville before expanding into a brick-and-mortar store front.

She was one of three teams to receive a cash prize. Second place was Dusten Wood of Chatham, who received $750.

The RISE Collegiate Business Plan Competition is open to all Southern Virginia college students.

To participate, students form teams, identify the problem they want to solve and gain hands-on entrepreneurial experience by interviewing potential customers, developing their business plan.

Other competitors were: Jack Whelahan of Hampden-Sydney College; Caitlin Wiley, Jacob Poteat and John Eddy of Longwood University; Olivia Hopkins of Longwood University; and Christopher Byrd, Andrew Rabon, Blake Frost and Brayden Fair of Averett University.

The judge panel was: Anne Tyler Paulek of the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce and High Bridge Stables, Ilsa Loeser of Letterpress Communications, Logan Ryan of Long & Foster Real Estate, Steve Creedle of Benchmark Community Bank and Varun Sadana of The Launch Place.