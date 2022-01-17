Saturday night house fire claims life of Martinsville man

A Martinsville man died in a house fire Saturday night on South Barton Street in Martinsville.

Although the body has been sent to the medical examiner's office for official identification, Hairston Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Herman Jones, 28, of 24 S. Barton Street, where the fire occurred.

"We would like to ask the community to share in our thoughts and prayers for the family during this tragic event," Martinsville Fire Chief Ted Anderson said in a release.

The 911 communications center received a call from a neighbor of a structure fire at 24 S. Barton St. at 7:51 p.m. the release stated.

The Martinsville Fire Department, located about 1,000 feet away, responded and found flames inside the home, the release stated.

First responders found flames showing in the upper left bedroom and attic of the home and began fighting the fire while searching the home, the release stated.

During the search, firefighters found Jones, but he had already succumbed to the effects of the fire, the release said.

Firefighters and Anderson searched for the cause of the fire until about 3 a.m., and the fire is still under investigation, the release stated.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

