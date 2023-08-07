Addiction treatment center SaVida Health just opened its 21st branch in Virginia with a Martinsville location at 1 E. Market St.

SaVida is an outpatient medical practice that provides services for medication assisted recovery, hepatitis C treatment, psychiatric medication management, counseling, personalized support and telehealth appointments. Its mission is to improve the lives of people with opioid or alcohol addiction through respect, compassionate and effective treatment.

SaVida will open a 22nd branch in its seventh state next week in New Hampshire, already operating out of Delaware, Massachusetts, Maine, Tennessee, Vermont and Virginia, Pritchard said.

“We treat alcohol, opioid and methamphetamine addiction,” SaVida Health Outreach Manager of Southwest Virginia Jason Pritchard said. He added that they accept Medicaid and all other Virginia insurances.

“SaVida health, particularly, we pride ourselves on being able to address provide medically assisted opioid and alcohol treatment,” SaVida Health Regional Manager of Operations Phil Floyd said. “We are in a time in our world, our culture where we can’t turn the news on without hearing the issues that are associated.”

Floyd said that can cause problems with stigmatization and prevent those affected from getting the proper care that they need.

“SaVida is committed to making sure to help people when they need it. We start there,” Floyd said. “We believe in same day service.”

“Martinsville has been so gracious to us … This was an area that seemed to be underserved and so when we did our research and our marketing aspects on this we learned that there were some folks here who just needed the service who were having to travel far and wide,” Floyd said.

“We wanted to make sure we were located at a place that would take down all the barriers,” Floyd added.

The facility has multiple patient treatment rooms, rooms for patients to conduct telehealth appointments and rooms for counseling sessions.

“People need to know that whatever decision they’ve made … they’re good people making bad decisions and it’s important for us to give them the dignity and spend time with them,” SaVida Licensed Professional Counselor Carrol Isaac said.

“It’s just the little things that we find that really makes a difference and it allows people to open up more,” Isaac added. “This is a no judgement and a safe zone.”

“I will laugh with you and I will cry with you,” Isaac said about her relationship with her patients. “Because they’re that important ... we’re definitely patient oriented.”

Hours of operation are Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information visit savidahealth.com or the SaVida Health Facebook page.