Scattered power outages linger as severe storm pummels Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

Severe thunderstorms ripped through Martinsville and Henry County on Thursday afternoon, uprooting trees, scattering debris in roadways and yards and causing multiple power outages -- some that are lingering through today.

Heavy rains, strong winds and lightning pummeled the area for about 45 minutes in a storm that reached the area about 3:30 p.m.

Part of a large tree broke away from its trunk on Hairston Street in Martinsville, near the Oakdale Street intersection, knocking out power to residents in the area.

Hairston Street was closed from Oakdale Street to Rives Road while repairs were being made. The power to additional residents had to be disconnected in order for workers to safely make repairs to the line.

Further down Mulberry Road, a large tree had been felled by the storm in the front yard of George Lester’s home.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, Appalachian Power reports 131 customers in Henry County still without power, 607 in neighboring Franklin County and fewer than 10 in Patrick County.

The utility company anticipates having power restored to 12 residents on Sunset Road, 11 on Ridgecrest Avenue, and nine in the Bowles Road area of Collinsville by 10 tonight.