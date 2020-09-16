SCC utility cut-off moratorium extended to Oct. 5, but not all utilities are participating

Customers of utilities in Henry County and Martinsville won’t be given the grace period for utility shutoffs that the State Corporation Commission announced Tuesday.

At the request of Gov. Ralph Northam, the SCC had decided to extend the general moratorium on utility shutoffs through Oct. 5, but the Henry County PSA said that Wednesday was the last day it would abide by the SCC’s previous moratorium.

And Martinsville officials had begun the process of shutting off the utilities of delinquent customers on Aug. 31.

At a COVID-19 briefing last month, Henry County Administrator and PSA Manager Tim Hall said PSA bills would go out on Sept. 5 and “customers more than two months behind with no payment plan in place will be subject to disconnection beginning Sept. 21.”

When asked if the PSA would extend the deadline to the new date of Oct. 5, Hall said Wednesday morning that the regular policies regarding disconnections had resumed.

Neither Martinsville nor the Henry County PSA is required to comply with the SCC’s moratorium, but Appalachian Power is.

In the city, Martinsville owns and operates water, sewer and electricity, but in Henry County the PSA owns and operates water and sewer while AEP provides electricity.