Scholarship created in memory of teacher who died of COVID-19

A scholarship at P&HCC is being established in memory of Amy Thompson Ferguson, a Henry County school teacher who died earlier this year due to complications from COVID-19.

Ferguson taught 6th and 7th grades at Carver Middle School and Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School, and a small group of retired educators have decided to create the scholarship in memory of their friend and former colleague, a release from Patrick & Henry Community College states.

Ferguson's friends are seeding the scholarship with a $250 donation that will be awarded to a student pursing a degree in math or art, disciplines that were favorites of Ferguson.

Her two daughters are now art teachers in the Richmond area.

"Not only were we all teaching colleagues, but we also became close friends," said Sybill Landreth, one of the retired teachers spearheading the effort, the release stated. "Amy had that effect on people and students alike. She wrapped you up in her love and caring.

Kathy Thacker, Cindy Boyles and Amberlyn Sordelett all worked in the school system with Ferguson before her passing and are joining Landreth in creating the scholarship.

The former teachers describe themselves, along with Ferguson, as a "tightly-knit group," and the scholarship will "allow Ferguson's heart for her students to continue," the release said.

They chose to donate the money to P&HCC because the family has many ties to the college. Ferguson and both her daughters attended P&HCC and her husband, Randy Ferguson, has worked at P&HCC for more than a decade.

"Amy gave to the community with her teacher, her coaching and her support of the community college," Landreth said in the release. "She would want students to have the opportunity to follow their dreams."

The goal of the group is to raise at least $2,500 with hopes of endowing the scholarship at $25,000.

Landreth said they are "asking each person who knew Amy or whose child was taught by her and each person who knows Randy or their girls" and with enough support "our goal to reach out to students struggling financially will happen."

The P&HCC Foundation is accepting donations for the Amy Thompson Ferguson Art and Math Scholarship Donations can be made online or by cash or check to the Patrick Henry Community College Foundation.

For additional information, call 276-656-0250.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

