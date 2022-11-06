School Board honors Zehr's wife

Karen Zehr, wife of the late Francis Zehr, was recognized by the Henry County School Board Thursday night at a regular meeting.

A resolution honoring the life and memory of Francis Zehr was presented to Karen Zehr noting his combined 46 years of service to Henry County Schools as a teacher and school board member.

Zehr was elected for three terms on the school board and served until his unexpected death due to a heart attack on July 29.

Members of the school board expressed their “profound feeling of loss and our deep appreciation for all that Francis Zehr has contributed to the school system and the Henry County Community,” said Director of Communications Monica Hatchett.

The resolution was approved unanimously.

In other matters, the Board:

Watched a short video presented by the Bassett JROTC showing how their program is developing.

Heard a presentation from Hatchett regarding the proposed 2023-24 school calendar. Hatchett said the new calendar was developed with input from members of the school community and keeps the Wednesday before Thanksgiving as a full day student-teacher holiday. It includes additional teacher work days in the school year, maintains a week-long spring break and begins the school year on a Wednesday and ends the year before Memorial Day.

Approved a bonus for Henry County Public Schools employees using ARPA funds and agreed to forward an appropriation request of $769,673.07 to the Henry County Board of Supervisors to fund the bonus.

Awarded a contract to KNA Contracting Inc. of Wirtz for $3,014,036 for renovations to Area C at Bassett High School.

Heard from Nadia Wilson who told the Board her child had autism and needed to wear a life-saving tracker and wasn’t allowed to use it, despite the allowed use of cellphones and iPads that also allow the user to be tracked.

Heard from Rev. Tyler Millner who said it was important for all segments of the community to be treated equally and that he wanted to encourage the board to “take the responsibility to help generate more positive energy in the community for education.”

Learned of the following future dates: Dec. 1, 6 p.m., monthly meeting in the Summerlin Meeting Room; Jan. 5, monthly meeting, 6 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room; Feb. 2, 9 a.m., monthly meeting in the Summerlin Meeting Room.

Additionally, the following staff changes have been announced:

Janice Largen will be principal at Stanleytown Elementary School. Largen has been a teacher and administrator since 2004.

Elizabeth Shively will be Director of Pupil Transportation. Shively, a Henry County native, comes to HCPS with 23 years of experience in pupil transportation in the region.