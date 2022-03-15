School board meeting introduces potential new classes through dual-enrollment at Martinsville High School

“I’m glad we’re not gatekeeping and just forcing students to take certain things,” said Superintendent Zeb Talley in regards to new programming options in Martinsville City Public Schools.

Assistant superintendent of instruction Angilee Downing, Coordinator of STEAM, CTE and fine arts Shauna Hines, Coordinator of STEM, Math and Science Jill Collins and Coordinator of humanities and advanced programs Cary Wright talked about new programs through a partnership with Patrick and Henry Community College. “We’ve worked to expand that this year,” said Downing in reference to the dual-enrollment program for high school students enrolling for college credit through P&HCC.

Their possible new programing includes: English I and II, nurse aid curriculum, criminal justice academy I and II, precision machining I and II, African American studies, African studies and credits for demonstrated proficiency, which is a process where students test out of a language class and earn credit through the exam without taking the class.

Many of these classes are set up to “get our students out in the community and working,” said Hines. After graduation, these courses will allow students to begin work in fields of medicine, public safety and machining.

In a statement from the board, Zeb Talley said that beginning Tuesday, masks will be optional for adults and students at all Martinsville City Public Schools. This is a result of the “relaxation of CDC rules and because we are in low transmission,” said Talley.

In other matters:

Michael Haley, owner of Uptown Pinball in Martinsville spoke about the growth of his pinball establishment. He receives parties of all sizes and ages, and has been booked 81 times since June, said Haley.

Ryan Brent, English chair at Martinsville High School, and Cary Wright, coordinator of humanities and advanced programs for MCPS, recognized Vex Miller, a freshman at MHS, for her first place win at the Eastman Oratorical Content. Miller was not in attendance, but a clip of her speech was played at the board meeting.

Bobby Martin was awarded WSLS 10 News Coach of the Year Award by Tommy Golding, athletic director and MHS. Golding said that this award was something that they “have never had in Martinsville before.” Talley added that, “the most impressive thing is the comraderies” that Martin builds with the students he coaches.

Lynwood Dodson, the outdoor track coach at MHS, announces state indoor track winner, Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston. Dodson spoke on her grade point average of 4.0 and her great skills in running even as a freshman. “That’s all we ask for,” said Dodson, “somebody that can run and is smart.”

Talley announced the Martinsville City Public Schools teachers of the year as: Rayell Pen, a pre-k 4 teacher at Clearview Elementary School; Jasmine Hairston, a fourth grade teacher at Albert Harris Elementary School; Kristin Moorfield, a fifth grade teacher a Patrick Henry Elementary School; Robin Fletcher, an eighth grade teacher at Martinsville Middle School; Kristin Scott, a ninth and tenth grade counselor at Martinsville High School.

Patrick Henry Elementary School Principal Cameron Cooper spoke about new afterschool programs at PHES. She announced two clubs that began in January, a step team and an art club, and an idea for a possible program that lets students explore becoming “social entrepreneurs” and teaching them skills in writing, marketing, market research, economics and more.

Hines said the Martinsville High School musical “Aladdin Jr.” will be performed at 7 p.m. April 1 and 2 and at 3 p.m. on April 3. Tickets are currently $8 but will raise to $10 at 3 p.m. on April 1.

Zeb Talley announced the end-of-year calendar:

• March 15, Piedmont Governor’s School meeting

• March 26, Middle and high school regional band concert

• April 4, Next regular board meeting

• April 11-18, Spring break

• April 23, Prom

• May 4, Teacher of the year

• May 6, Special education field day

• May 9, School board meeting,

• May 12, BIG M teacher recognition

• May 12, BIG M ceremony

• May 13, Superintendent’s breakfast

• May 16, Principal’s meeting

• May 17, 8th grade transition ceremony

• May 19, PHES 5th grade transition ceremony

• May 19, AHES 5th grade transition ceremony

• May 20, VPI-4 graduation parade

• May 21, Martinsville High School graduation

• May 23, Teacher workday

The school board voted to approve Title (on schools website) Dr. Paulette Simington requested permission to apply for the Title 6 federal fund through the special education annual plan. She requested permission to ask the Virginia Department of Education for $592,247 and $7,234 for early child special education. This estimate was based on the funds there were awarded, which was $577,998. There was a motion to approve the request and the motion was carried

Talley said in his monthly report that his main concern was attendance rates as a result of the pandemic. He also said that the schools are offering mental health assistance to staff that include confidential counseling at no charge.

Talley announced an the event on April 9., Books and Bunnies, on behalf of the Harvest Foundation and the next school board meeting taking place on April 4.

Dillard entertained a motion that they convene in closed session, the motion was carried. In their closed session, the board discussed evaluation, employment, assignment and reassignment of employees in Martinsville City schools.

Resignations: Faith Penn, Dr. Kelly Wilson.

Appointments: William Paredes, administrative assistant of technology; Louis Campbell, special education paraprofessional.

Substitutes: Euniek Craighead, David Bentanzo, Deshunta Dillard.

Part time: Jenova Waller, bus aide.

Coaching: Morgan Belton, MMS basketball cheerleading co-head coach; Jackie Dillard, MMS boys basketball head coach; Jalen Dillard, varsity boys basketball co-assistant coach; Karyna Jones, JV basketball cheerleading head coach; Lynn Jones, varsity girls swimming head coach; Damian Wainwright, varsity boys basketball co-assistant coach; Troy Dalton, MMS baseball assistant coach; Jonathan Haskew, varsity baseball assistant coach; Tresita Holland, MMS girls soccer head coach; Lynn Jones, varsity boys soccer assistant coach; Donna Lowery, MMS girls track head coach; Jeremy Scott, varsity baseball head coach; Damian Wainwright, varsity girls tennis head coach; JeNes Turner, MMS head softball coach; William Freeland III, head girls softball coach; Ryan Brent, assistant girls soccer coach; Jeffrey Brown, varsity girls softball assistant coach.