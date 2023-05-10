A crash involving a Martinsville school bus injured a student and a passenger of a second vehicle on Wednesday morning.

According to a preliminary report from the Martinsville Police Department, Samuel Thomas Martin, 76, of Axton, was charged with failing to obey a traffic light after his 2011 Chevrolet Silverado collided with a Martinsville school bus at the intersection of Fairy and Church streets at 7:33 a.m.

"While en route to school this morning, one of our school buses was involved in a minor accident. Emergency and school personnel arrived quickly on the scene," wrote Martinsville City Public Schools Communications and Community Outreach Coordinator Callie Hietala by email on Wednesday. "One student was taken to the hospital to be assessed for minor injuries. All other students were safely transported to their school, where guidance counselors will be checking in with each student. Parents of all students involved have been contacted by the school."

The report indicated that an 8-year-old child on the school bus and Joyce Anita Martin, a passenger in the Silverado, were transported to the hospital by Martinsville Fire and EMS.

The responding officer, who was not identified in the report, stated that the school bus was traveling south on Fairy Street and through the intersection of Church Street when the Silverado ran through a red light and was hit in the side by the school bus.

The officer estimated the damage to the Silverado at $6,000 and the damage to the school bus at $5,000.

Martinsville Police Chief Rob Fincher told the Bulletin that the report was preliminary and subject to corrections.